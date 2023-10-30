Lightspeed Systems® Sponsors the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Austin
Annual Event Raises Awareness and Unites Around Remembrance, Support, and HopeAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lightspeed Systems®, the edtech market leader in digital safety, security, and equity solutions, announced its sponsorship and participation in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk scheduled for November 4, 2023, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The event will mark Lightspeed Systems’ fourth year as a participant in the fundraising and awareness-building event.
Held in communities across the United States, the Out of the Darkness Community Walks are conducted as journeys of remembrance, hope, and support. The events aim to unite local communities and provide opportunities to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our society.
“As an organization, we are excited and proud to once again support and participate in the Austin Out of the Darkness Walk,” said Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff at Lightspeed Systems. “Suicide awareness and prevention is core to the Lightspeed mission. It’s a cause our employees are passionate about and eager to come together to support.”
Registrations for the Austin Out of the Darkness Walk can be completed up to the event’s start at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 4. To register in advance, as well as access a variety of resources for fundraising, promotion, and other toolkits, please visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9494.
“Mental health issues have been growing in our country for many years,” commented Bennett, “and the pandemic only intensified the problem, especially for young people like the students our software protects. Please consider joining Lightspeed Systems, its employees, and hundreds of other participants as we walk to prevent suicide.”
About Lightspeed Systems®
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
