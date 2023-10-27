Our Dream is the winner of Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival; Vera Holtz and Daniel de Oliveira are named Best Actors

The 16th Edition of LABRFF gets to its end awarding the most refined films and the greatest names in Brazilian Cinema

Sophie Charlotte receives an Honorable Mention for her performances in "Rio do Desejo" and "Meu nome é Gal". Gabriel Braga Nunes is honored with a Special Career Award, in a category that debuts at LABRFF. The awards ceremony took place today, October 26, at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles. The LABRFF has screened over 1,300 titles, awarded over 500 film professionals, and contributed to the production of Brazilian feature films in partnership with the United States, as well as helping to license several Brazilian titles to major distributors. See the full list of winners of this 16th edition of LABRFF:Make-upTayce Vale for "My Name is Gal"Art DirectorAna Mara Abreu for "Tia Virginia"EditingRenato Lima for "Predestinado"SoundtrackPlinio Profeta for "Nosso Sonho" (Our Dream)ScreenplayMikael Albuquerque and Lusa Silvestre for "The Hijacking of Flight 375"CinematographyCarina Sanginitto for "Red Monet"Petrus Cariry for "Heavier than the Sky"Short Film"Welcome Back"Producers:Nicole GullaneChristiane FogaçaAndré RistumBest International Film"Snail"Producer: Renato FimeneHonorable MentionsOthon Bastos for "Tonight We Will Be Happy"Juan Paiva Lucas "Koka" Penteado for "Our Dream"Quézia Lopes for "Invisible Bodies"Sergio Machado for "Rio do Desejo"Caco Monteiro and Lula Oliveira for "The Matriarch"Sophie Charlotte, for "Rio do Desejo" and "My Name is Gal"Special career award (debut category at the 16th LABRFF):Gabriel Braga NunesSupporting ActorNando Cunha for "Nosso Sonho" (Our Dream)Supporting ActressLouise Cardoso for "Tia Virginia"ActorDaniel de Oliveira for "Rio do Desejo"ActressVera Holtz for "Tia Virginia"Documentary"Symphony of an Ordinary Man"Producers: José Joffily & Isabel JoffilyDirector: Sérgio de Carvalho for "Alien Nights"Best Film"Our Dream"Production: Leonardo EddeSPONSORS AND PARTNERSThe sponsors and partners of the 16th Edition of LABRFF are: City of Culver City, AG Immigration, JAMM Cigar, Consulate of Brazil in Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Film School, Pali Hotel, Stella Artois, Canal Brasil, Mistika, Naymovie, O2Play, Copa Airlines, The Culver Theater, Audio Porto, Festival de Vassouras, Ubatuba Açai, Supermercado Brasil, Pátio Alcântara, Chateau Julie, Pimenta Catering, Darcio Hair Studio, T. PR, Flavia Fusco Comunicação, Soul Brasil Magazine and QCE Podcast.For more information visit the festival website www.labrff.com Silver SponsorsFor the second year running, AG Immigration is a Silver Sponsor of LABRFF. AG Immigration is one of the leading immigration law firms in the USA, having helped citizens from 32 countries obtain a US green card. It was founded by two Brazilians: businessman Rodrigo Costa and lawyer Felipe Alexandre, who has been on the American Institute of Legal Counsel's list of the top 10 immigration lawyers for six years and has twice been elected to Thomson Reuters' "Rising Stars" ranking. In 2023, the firm was named "Immigration Law Trailblazers" by The National Law Journal. AG Immigration is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Miami, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York.JAMM CIGAR, a company based in the recôncavo of Bahia, was born out of the friendship between two friends, businessman José Antonio Martins Monteiro, founder of the brand, and Joaquim Alfredo Mesquita Moreira. During a family vacation, José met Joaquim, who gave him his first cigar. The name JAMM is represented by the initials of the names of these friends. Jamm Cigar is synonymous with luxury and fine art that embodies the pinnacle of quality and flavor in Brazil. The products go through a careful and rigorous process of preparation, production, quality control, packaging and storage.