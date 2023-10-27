Rocavaka Sets Sail on a Flavorful Journey with High Seas Rally
Rocavaka is thrilled to announce its partnership with the High Seas Rally, The World's Only Motorcycle Rally On A Cruise Ship sailing Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2023TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocavaka, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the High Seas Rally, the ultimate motorcycle vacation adventure. The 7-day rally at sea is set to embark on a thrilling journey to three bucket list ports of call, uniting riders from around the world who share an unbridled passion for two wheels and a motor!
This extraordinary collaboration promises to be a voyage like no other, where the open road meets the open sea, and the exhilaration of the wind in your hair is complemented by the sophistication of Rocavaka vaka. Rocavaka will be taking the helm at the Champagne Bar, transforming it into the epicenter of luxury and taste. Riders and passengers alike will have the unique opportunity to savor the velvety smoothness and exquisite flavor of Rocavaka through three pre-arranged tastings on board.
"We are proud to be part of the High Seas Rally and offer our exceptional vodka to this extraordinary community of motorcycle enthusiasts," said Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka. "Our mission is simple: to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all. We look forward to sharing the Rocavaka experience with riders from around the world as they embark on this unforgettable journey."
The High Seas Rally is the pinnacle of motorcycle vacations, and Rocavaka is set to elevate the experience with its premium vodka. Join us on this adventure of a lifetime and discover the perfect fusion of motorcycle passion and refined taste. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey and unforgettable vodka by Rocavaka!
For more information about Rocavaka and the High Seas Rally, visit https://highseasrally.com/
About Rocavaka:
Rocavaka is a premium vodka brand committed to delivering the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all. Made from the highest quality ingredients and crafted with precision, Rocavaka offers a unique and unparalleled drinking experience.
About High Seas Rally:
The High Seas Rally is the ultimate motorcycle vacation, bringing together riders from around the world for a 7-day cruise adventure to three extraordinary ports of call. It's an exhilarating and unforgettable experience that celebrates the passion for two wheels and a motor on the high seas.
Donevon Martinez
THE VAKA THAT ROCKS
