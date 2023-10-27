AVer Earns “1.5°C Climate Control Target” Certification for Exemplary Sustainability

AVer's Sustainability Efforts

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, has been awarded the “1.5°C Climate Control Target” Certification. The certification is awarded by the CommonWealth Magazine using the Temperature Rising Index for Pathways (TRIPs) Evaluation. The “1.5°C Climate Control Target” Certification commends AVer’s commitment to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target.

CommonWealth Magazine, Tunghai University, and other industry partners established the TRIPs Evaluation, assessing the sustainability reports of 725 Taiwanese enterprises. Only 94 businesses obtained scores that comply with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target, and AVer is honored to be listed amongst them, demonstrating resolve to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

"Sustainability is not just a commitment; it's a responsibility we embrace wholeheartedly at AVer Europe. Our journey towards a greener future is driven by our passion for innovation and our unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the world".

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing, AVer Europe

AVer has long regarded ESG as crucial in the company’s development, not only actively participating in net-zero initiatives such as taking inventory of AVer’s carbon emissions. With the base year of 2021, AVer intends to reduce carbon emissions by 10% each year in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero by 2050, contributing to a sustainable future for future generations.

For more information on AVer’s ESG initiatives, please see https://www.aver.com/page/corporate-social-responsibility

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.