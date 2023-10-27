Meeting with the Director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the UN Economic Commission for Europe

On October 27, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Dario Liguti.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNECE in the field of green energy, sustainable energy and reduction of methane emissions and the prospects for UNECE expert support in the field of solar and wind energy, as well as the development and implementation of advanced energy storage and transmission technologies.

Noting the prospects of interaction with the international community, the sides emphasized the importance of events organized by the UNECE and the participation of Central Asian countries in them.

The possibility of holding the International Forum on Sustainable Energy in Turkmenistan in 2025 was also discussed at the meeting.