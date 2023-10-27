I-40 Construction Update in Jackson

JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be opening the two ramps on I-40 in Jackson that were previously closed in May. Traffic will continue traveling in the two outside lanes between Exits 76 and 80. This will allow crews to safely continue work.

Friday night at approximately midnight the ramp from US-412/Hollywood to westbound I-40 and the I-40 eastbound “off” ramp at Exit 79 both open.



This is part of a $37.4 million project widening I-40 from west of Exit 80 to west of Exit 79, including bridge work, ramp reconstruction, and adding an intelligent transportation system throughout. The estimated completion date is May 2024.



All work is weather-dependent and will shift to the next night as needed.



