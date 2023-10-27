Submit Release
Halloween Themed Edition of Experience Nature at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Press release from the Redwood Parks Conservancy:

Join Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC), California State Parks and the National Park Service on Saturday, October 28th from 11am-1pm at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park Campground Day Use Area for a Halloween themed edition of Experience Nature! Everyone is invited to paint little pumpkins, decorate masks and dance the Monster Mash! The event is free and open to all ages and abilities. Family friendly costumes are encouraged!

flyer for Pumpkins Masks Monster Mash eventWhere: Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park Campground Day Use Area

When: Saturday, October 28th, from 11am-1pm

Who: Everyone!

What: Join in painting pumpkins, decorating masks and dancing the Monster Mash!

Let RPC know you are coming: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SjBlIpiV_vDqo6rGDkb-oZ8OPY3xMubUx0ePzTPMXrA/viewform?edit_requested=true

About the Experience Nature series:

RPC is offering new ways to Experience Nature! Experience Nature is a project aimed at providing fun, engaging activities in Redwood National & State Parks for people of all abilities! These monthly activities are open to the public with a special emphasis on getting people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities outside in nature and making friends!

Transportation services:

RPC is offering limited transportation on a first come first served basis to people with disabilities and their support networks. To reserve your ride, email transportation@redwoodparks.org or call (707) 564 -7388 between the hours of 9am – 5pm. 24 hour advance notice is required for booking.

