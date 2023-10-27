Smiles for the Kids: A Heartfelt Initiative to Bring Joy Amidst War in Israel

We need your help to accomplish more! Packing candy for kids Grilling for soldiers and their families

MODIIN, ISRAEL, October 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of ongoing unrest and turmoil in Israel, a compassionate grassroots effort known as " Smiles for the Kids " emerges as a beacon of hope and unity. This remarkable initiative, headquartered in Modiin, is dedicated to spreading smiles and happiness among the families affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.As the situation in Israel continues to evolve, "Smiles for the Kids" recognizes the profound and lasting impact the war has on soldiers, their families, and the broader community. With an unwavering commitment to making a positive difference, this organization was born out of the need to bring warmth and happiness to those enduring separation and hardship.The idea for "Smiles for the Kids" began immediately after the tragic events of October 7, a day etched in the memory of many. With the call-up of 350,000 soldiers and the realization that the conflict would not be short-lived, the need for sustained support became apparent. In Modiin, a city known for its significant representation of combat soldiers, it became abundantly clear that a helping hand was required to lighten the burdens of these brave soldiers and their families.Aron Schoenfeld, founder of Smiles for the Kids, shared his moving experience, "I went with my 10-year-old son to deliver a candy package to a random family the first Friday after the war began, and I rang the doorbell of this stranger who was at home preparing for Shabbos with her kids. We heard a child yell, 'Mommy, is daddy home for Shabbat?' to which the mom responded, 'No, it's just a nice neighbor checking on us.' When they opened the door and the kids saw the candy platter, they all smiled and jumped for joy, attacking the candy, while the mom teared up. The next house was 2 sisters, one pregnant, that moved in together with their families because their husbands were both called up to the army. When they got the package with the note that people from around the world were thinking of their husbands, they broke down crying."To expand the reach and impact of this heartwarming initiative, "Smiles for the Kids" has partnered with local businesses, including Its My Party Modiin, Candy Corner , Yvonne's Cuisine, and Chef Yehuda Jacobs (the Israeli Foodie). These partnerships not only facilitate the delivery of treats and joy to affected families but also provide support to businesses suffering in the wake of the ongoing conflict. It's a heartwarming synergy that empowers everyone involved.Smiles for the Kids is working with the PFAP Foundation , which supports community projects advancing Judaism, Zionism and pro-Israel sentiment as well as the welfare of the Jewish people in the Jewish state. Together, Smiles for the Kids is able to have tax-deductible status for all donations made through their website and donation page.Join Smiles for the Kids in their mission to bring smiles to the kids and families affected by the ongoing war in Israel. Your support can make a world of difference. To contribute or learn more about "Smiles for the Kids," please visit www.smilesforthekids.com

