Pacific Tourism Organisation (Spto) Announces Successful Conclusion Of 32nd Council Of Ministers Of Tourism Meeting

The Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) successfully concluded its 32nd Council of Ministers of Tourism meeting at the Presidency in Pape’ete, French Polynesia. In chairing the council meeting, French Polynesian President His Excellency Hon. Moetai Brotherson acknowledged the accomplishments SPTO has achieved since the previous council meeting held in November 2022 in the Cook Islands.

The Council Chairman, His Excellency Hon. Brotherson, commended the invaluable guidance provided by the SPTO Board Chairman, the Board of Directors, the Sub Committees, the Chief Executive Officer, and the management team. And that the collective support has played a pivotal role in enabling SPTO to achieve significant outcomes for the benefit of its members and stakeholders.

The Council Chairman emphasised working collaboratively and adopting positive and impactful approaches. He mentioned that SPTO has been diligently engaged in various activities, including the groundwork laid during the NZMFAT Phase 1 project and the ongoing implementation of Phase 2 – Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project.

The Council Chairman also highlighted the central role of the digital space in advancing the organisation’s objectives and growth. He highlighted the value of a talanoa and consensus approach to problem-solving, emphasising the need to advocate for tourism among the Pacific leaders.

This week, we also witnessed the launch of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Framework Standards and the hosting of the 2nd South Pacific Cruise Forum, offering an opportunity to share experiences and insights.

During the meeting, several vital resolutions were passed and endorsed by the Council of Ministers, including:

Endorsement of SPTO Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions: Per the SPTO Constitution, the Council reviewed and endorsed the Board Resolutions from the SPTO Board of Directors meeting held on 16th October 2023.

Endorsement of Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS) Outcomes and Recommendations: The Council recognised and endorsed the outcomes of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit held on 16-17 October 2023. They acknowledged the collective effort of Member Countries, industry, partners, and SPTO in achieving this milestone for the region.

Endorsement of the 2nd South Pacific Cruise Forum Outcomes and Recommendations: The Council reviewed and endorsed the outcomes of the 2nd South Pacific Cruise Forum held on 18-19 October 2023, expressing gratitude for the work carried out by the South Pacific Cruise Alliance and its partners in hosting the event.

Additionally, the Council welcomed a bid by New Caledonia to host the 2024 SPTO meetings.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker stated that SPTO remained dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable tourism in the South Pacific, and the successful Council of Ministers meeting marks another significant step toward achieving this mission