Navigating the Future: UK Plastics Packaging Regulations Unveiled
To shed light on the impending changes, CMT is hosting the "UK Plastics Packaging Regulatory Update" webinar on Nov 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT +0).LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As sweeping restrictions on plastics packaging and usage loom over the United Kingdom, businesses are gearing up to navigate this transformative landscape. To shed light on the impending changes and equip organizations with the knowledge they need, we are thrilled to announce the "UK Plastics Packaging Regulatory Update" webinar scheduled for November 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT +0).
The UK plastics industry is at a crossroads, with significant regulatory changes coming into effect on October 1, 2023. These changes will have a profound impact on various sectors, especially the Food and Beverage industry, as businesses grapple with the impending restrictions on single-use plastic items. Are businesses adequately prepared to deplete their existing stock by the stipulated date, and what penalties await those who are not? These are just a few of the crucial questions that this webinar aims to address.
Some of the key topics that will be covered during the webinar include:
1. Single-Use Plastics Restrictions: Understanding the implications for businesses and consumers as certain single-use plastic items become unavailable.
2. Exemptions and Interpretations: Exploring scenarios where room for interpretation exists within the regulations.
3. Plastics Packaging Tax: Delving into the revenue generated by the Plastics Packaging Tax and the new guidelines regarding mass balance, especially concerning chemical recycling.
4. Extended Producer Responsibility: Unveiling the UK government's plans to introduce Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging and the phased implementation set to begin in 2023.
5. Preparing for the Future: Providing actionable insights on the actions organizations need to take to prepare for these impending changes.
Our distinguished panel of speakers includes:
• Tom McBeth, Policy & Infrastructure Manager, RECOUP
• Anita Lloyd, Director, Squire Patton Boggs (UK) LLP
• Christopher Smith, Resource Efficiency Leader, Beyondly
• Charlotte Davies, Resource Efficiency Consultant, Beyondly
The two-hour virtual event promises to be an enlightening session where our experts will dissect these critical issues and offer their insights into what lies ahead for the plastics packaging industry in the UK.
Join us on November 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM (GMT +0) for this indispensable webinar that promises to be a game-changer for businesses operating in the plastics packaging sector. In a time when change is the only constant, staying informed and prepared is the key to success. The "UK Plastics Packaging Regulatory Update" webinar is your gateway to understanding, adapting, and thriving in the evolving landscape of plastics packaging regulations in the United Kingdom. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of your business.
For more information about the event, please contact Hafizah at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg.
About CMT
CMT Centre for Management Technology is a leading organizer of conferences, webinars, and networking events designed for professionals to share industry insights, and foster collaboration within various sectors. With a reputation for delivering high-value content and networking opportunities, CMT connects industry leaders looking to stay informed and engaged.
