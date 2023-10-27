Tanoa Hotel Group Celebrates World Chefs’ Day

Each year on October 20th, we celebrate International Chefs’ Day.

Since its creation in 2004, International Chefs’ Day marks a celebration for our noble profession, our dedication & passion to the world of creative culinary, Chefs have a wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact in the organizations & communities at large.

This year’s global theme “Growing Great chefs” is quite unique as we celebrate with our next generation, our children, our future.

If we all come together to inspire and educate our children on various topics such as nutrition education, adapting healthy diet, how to make a balanced meal, incorporate fruits in meal breaks or organize farm visit, or a bakery visit, planting etcetera & most importantly teach them the importance of sustainability then we will not only see great chefs but a healthier and more sustainable world.

I wish to whole heartly acknowledge our Chefs brigade at Tanoa Hotels, with teeming gratitude, for relentlessly persevering flavors & creating healing meals for our guests, said Mr. Sarjheel Singh, Group Executive Chef, Tanoa Hotel Group.

Team Tanoa Waterfront celebrating with Group Executive Chef

“Being a chef can be hectic as it requires long levels of commitment, dedication, homogenize recipes, build pallet profiles, & maintain consistency. I wish to extend a big Vinaka Vakalevu, double thumbs up to all chefs of Tanoa Hotel Group & all the chefs who work so hard and tirelessly with all that they do in their daily lives to further enhance with a WOW (working on wonders) guest dining experience. I wish to also thank our partners in supply & local producers who are collaborating with us & being part of the journey”, added Mr. Singh during the World Chefs’ Day celebration at the Tanoa Hotels.