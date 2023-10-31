Q4intelligence Launches Q4i Online Platform to Revolutionize Professional Growth for Employee Benefits Professionals

The Q4i Online Marketing and Selling Index The Q4i Online Resource Library The Q4i Online MORE Sales System course

Transforming access to strategic growth resources for industry professionals, Q4intelligence unveils a comprehensive online subscription platform.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q4intelligence, an industry leader in providing transformative agency growth strategies through the use of its Q4i Growth Platform, has officially announced the launch of Q4i Online. This platform is an online subscription service offering an array of proven ideas, resources, and lessons that welcome all levels of professional salespeople and business owners.

"Our vision has always centered around empowering professionals in the insurance industry with sales training, business planning, and growth techniques. While we've had great success doing just that, we've also been limited with our reach and impact because of our hands-on approach and knew it was time to expand our point of access," explains Wendy Keneipp, partner at Q4intelligence. "With Q4i Online, we're not just adapting; we're leading a new era of accessible, continuous professional growth."

Q4i Online is the response to a growing need for industry-specific training programs, resources, coaching, and robust growth strategies. It is tailored for employee benefits and insurance agency owners and salespeople seeking a support system that ensures consistent business expansion.

"Blowing sales goals out of the water requires more than just ambition; it demands a systematic approach and the right set of tools. Our platform provides the support industry professionals have been looking for," says Kevin Trokey, founding partner at Q4intelligence. "This is our invitation to every committed individual in the industry at every stage of your career: engage with a platform engineered for your success."

There are four subscription tiers designed for targeted growth:

Tier 1 / SELL - Geared towards individual producers, this entry-level engagement offers online sales training videos, focusing on cultivating a buyer-centric sales process, replacing the redundant renewal meet-ups with strategic problem identification and solution alignment.

Tier 2 / EXPAND - This level provides producers with additional training videos, tools, and tips beyond the SELL offering, focusing on maintaining a healthy prospect pipeline and fostering habits that underpin sustainable growth.

Tier 3 / ENGAGE - Intended for individual producers or small agency owners, this tier integrates the benefits of SELL and EXPAND with opportunities to connect with a supportive community of peers and coaches, further enhancing growth potential through an extensive support network.

Tier 4 / INTEGRATE - Tailored for agencies poised for collective growth, this comprehensive package grants access to an all-encompassing suite of agency growth resources, catering to multiple facets like marketing, service, and leadership, apart from sales, for up to ten team members.

Q4i Online is poised to redefine professional development within the industry, making growth an objective and achievable standard. For additional information, inquiries, and pricing options, or to start your journey with Q4i Online, visit https://www.q4intel.com/online-platform.

###

Q4intelligence is a consulting firm dedicated to transforming independent insurance agencies from product-focused organizations into those creating significant client value. By guiding agencies through systematic change, Q4intelligence impacts how marketing, sales, service, leadership, and overall agency growth are approached, ensuring measurable, sustainable change and success. For more information, visit https://www.q4intel.com