LEADING METAVERSE PLAYER VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER VENTURES INTO US$1.9BILLION METAVERSE EDUCATION MARKET WITH MITOWORLD.IO
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), a leading innovator with metaverse technology announces its strategic entry into the burgeoning metaverse education market. With the metaverse education sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.9 billion, VTF is poised to transform the educational landscape.
Pictured: Jun.C, Chief Metaverse Officer of Virtualtech Frontier, leading a workshop with SMK Alam Megah students.
Pictured: Metaverse Designed by Students of Taylor’s University Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design
VTF recognises the potential metaverse holds for redefining education and is committed to harnessing it to revolutionse the learning experience. According to Statisa, the size of the global market for virtual education is projected to reach $24 billion by 2030. The growth was contributed by factors such as the increasing adoption of technology in formal education and the growing demand for professional education in a virtual environment.
VTF is not only committed to pioneering metaverse education but also to forging strategic partnerships that amplify its impact. In a significant development, VTF has recently entered into a collaborative agreement with Datasonic Group Berhad who has been advocating their support in enhancing the education experience with the metaverse. This strategic alliance between Datasonic and VTF creates a synergy of expertise, where both entities can leverage each other's strengths to advance the metaverse education initiative with the nation. As a testament to this commitment, Datasonic is currently in talks with a state government to deploy a pilot project for 10 schools to test and refine the integration of metaverse methodologies in traditional educational settings.
Furthermore, VTF has been working with primary and secondary schools in Klang Valley and local universities such as Taylor’s University, APU, UiTM and UCSI, to provide STEM upskilling with metaverse technologies. One of the recent creations was by students from Taylor’s University Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design where they used Mitoworld to create a virtual space for THE SHOW, a student-led fashion show, to showcase the event virtually and also digital fashion designs.
Additionally, VTF also announces its successful collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for the Digital Ninja Programme and MetaSkool, where both programs aim to nurture and enhance the digital creativity and innovation skills of its participants.The Digital Ninja Programme, with 184 students in 2023, was dedicated to training these students to create metaverses using Mitoworld.io. As for MetaSkool, it is in the planning stage and will train 500 students. Moreover, as part of this initiative, 10 schools will be joining the pilot project with VTF acting as Subject Matter Experts and tech provider.
"We are delighted with the success of the MDEC Digital Ninja Programme and MetaSkool, and are proud to have played a role in both initiatives," said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. "At VTF, we strongly believe in the power of education and are committed to empowering the next generation of digital creators through the metaverse”.
The metaverse is more than an innovation; it's a revolution in education. Virtualtech Frontier is dedicated to working hand in hand with schools and educational stakeholders to unlock the boundless educational possibilities within the metaverse.
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
Visit site: https://virtualtechfrontier.com/
About Mitoworld
Mitoworld is a no-code metaverse-building platform that allows users to quickly create a metaverse within 5 minutes. It is easy to use, customise, deploy, and share. Powered by Virtualtech Frontier, Mitoworld's platform is set out to become the go-to solution for brands and communities to explore exciting methods of brand expression in the metaverse.
Visit site: https://mitoworld.io/
Gabriella Bong
Virtualtech Frontier
+60 16-886 0611
gabriella.bong@virtualtechfrontier.com