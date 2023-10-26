Graham Construction Selected to Construct St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Project

CANADA, October 26 - Released on October 26, 2023

Graham Construction has been selected as the construction firm for the St. Paul's Hospital Front Entrance Expansion project through a two-stage procurement process.

A Request for Qualifications resulted in Graham Construction and PCL Construction Management Inc. moving forward to a Request for Proposals, where Graham Construction was ultimately selected as the successful team.

"We are pleased to see a team in place to lead the renovations to St. Paul's Hospital front entrance, which will provide a safer, more efficient space for patients, visitors and staff, while considering the needs of the Indigenous community," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Thank you to our project donors, Emmanuel Health and the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation for their commitment to improving safety and inclusivity."

Founded in Saskatchewan in 1926, Graham Construction has a strong history and experience delivering major projects in Saskatchewan, including the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek, and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

"We are pleased to have this project advancing to the next phase." Saskatoon Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen said, "The selection of the construction team means we are a step closer to delivering on government's commitment to improve safety and accessibility to meet the needs of patients, staff and visitors at the hospital."

The project includes an 8,353 ft2 expansion, consisting of a fully accessible and expanded front entrance with 6,609 ft2 of interior renovations supporting the relocation of Patient Registration, Security, Information, additional washrooms, and a relocated gift shop. A Healing Centre is located in the front entrance for First Nations and Métis citizens to access for ceremony.

"With the announcement of Graham Construction coming onboard, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is pleased to see the project move forward with construction, turning our vision into reality," Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Thompson said. "The new front entrance will improve safety while also creating a welcoming and inclusive space for patients and visitors to St. Paul's Hospital."

"St. Paul's Hospital is thrilled to proceed with this important project," Emmanuel Health President and CEO Corey Miller said. "Not only will we be able to improve overall safety and access to our facility, but more importantly, with the addition of the Healing Centre, we are able to advance the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, in keeping with our commitment to provide a safe and culturally responsive space to heal."

Upon completion, this project is set to improve safety, accessibility, and patient flow, as well as to establish a Cultural Healing Centre equivalent to those at Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals. The new First Nations and Métis Healing Centre will offer space for celebration of culture and for patients to seek culturally safe healing. Emmanuel Health and the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation have committed to donating a share to the project.

"Graham is thrilled to have once again been selected to partner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to deliver this important project for our city," Graham Construction District Manager Randy Schentag said. "As a local contractor, projects like these hold immense significance for us, not only in terms of our business, but for the positive impact they have on our community."

Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2023 and be completed in Fall 2025.

