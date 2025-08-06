Design Procurement Underway for Two New Francophone Schools in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking architectural services to assist with the creation of two new Francophone schools in Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is leading the procurement with partnership and collaboration from the Ministry of Education and the Conseil des écoles Fransaskoises (CÉF).

"We are excited to be making progress on the procurement of the Saskatoon and Prince Albert Francophone Schools," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "These facilities will not only serve students for years to come but also provide additional child care spaces for growing Saskatchewan families - this project is an investment in Saskatchewan's future."

JPH Consulting was selected as the successful proponent in a previous tender to provide project management services for both schools. The successful proponent of this RFP will become part of the larger project team with JPH Consulting and be responsible for Architectural Design Consultancy services.

The two schools, one within Lions Century Park in Saskatoon's Kensington area and the other near Prince Albert's Alfred Jenkins Field House, will accommodate the increasing number of students seeking French-language education and support the growth and development of Francophone education.

"This is an important step forward, not only for the students and families where these schools will be established, but for Francophone culture and heritage in Saskatchewan," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Expanded capacity in education and child care means stronger, growing communities, which contributes not only to what our province is today but what it will become tomorrow."

The new Francophone elementary school in Saskatoon will open with an enrollment of 350 students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 6 with the ability to accommodate up to 400 students, including 51 child care spaces. The new Francophone school in Prince Albert will replace École Valois and serve students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12. It will open with an enrolment of 300 students with the ability to accommodate up to 350 students and include 51 child care spaces.

"CÉF looks forward to our two new schools in Prince Albert and Saskatoon opening up and welcoming students," CÉF CEO and Director of Education Ronald Ajavon said.

The RFP will close on August 19, 2025. One successful team will be selected after evaluation.

The RFP can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

