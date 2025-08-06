More Than $1 Million Invested in 19 Municipal Projects

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $1 million in municipal projects through the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Initiative.

"The TSS Initiative encourages municipalities to come together on projects to support their regions and continue to make Saskatchewan a great place to live, work and raise a family," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "We are pleased to invest in projects that promote and support the growth, strength and vitality of this province."

The TSS Initiative supports joint municipal projects to assist in supporting more efficient and effective municipal service delivery through increased regional cooperation, capacity building, municipal corporate transition, relationship building and dispute resolution. Funding is provided through cost-shared grants, covering up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs, up to $100,000.

Examples of approved projects include:

Lagoon expansion planning between the Town of Radisson and municipal partner the Battlefords Tribal Council.

A training session for municipal bylaw enforcement between the Village of Kennedy and 17 municipal partners.

Creating an updated emergency response plan with the R.M. of Argyle and two municipal partners.

The Saskatchewan Association of Urban Municipalities (SUMA) administers the program and funding on behalf the TSS Steering Committee. The TSS Steering Committee consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

"SUMA is grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's continued investment in the Targeted Sector Support Initiative," SUMA President Randy Goulden said. "As development and service demands increase, this program plays a key role in helping municipalities work together to meet the growing needs of our communities. We are proud to support the TSS and celebrate the innovative municipal projects it makes possible."

"Congratulations to all the successful recipients of this current round of project funding! SARM continues to encourage rural municipalities across Saskatchewan to take advantage of the Targeted Sector Support funding for cooperative regional initiatives," SARM President Bill Huber said. "We hope the new continuous application intake process provides our members with even more opportunities to access this valuable resource, strengthening inter-municipal collaboration and fostering regional growth in their communities."

Since 2020, the TSS Initiative has allocated over $6.5 million to 168 projects.

Applications for TSS funding are being accepted on an ongoing basis. Interested municipalities can learn more and apply at:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative

