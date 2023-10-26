2022-23 Public Accounts Volume 2 Released

CANADA, October 26 - Released on October 26, 2023

Volume 2 of Public Accounts containing detailed financial information was released today, showing government expense was carefully managed in 2022-23, with $500 Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit (SATC) payments provided to Saskatchewan citizens to help with higher costs of living.

"More than 845,000 Saskatchewan residents received SATC payments in 2022-23, helping with higher costs driven by the federal carbon tax, and helping to keep Saskatchewan the most affordable place to live in Canada for a family of four, when housing, taxes and utility costs are considered," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "Overall, while providing relief to families and businesses, we managed government spending carefully and invested in priorities for Saskatchewan's people to help build a strong economy. As a result of strong revenue and prudent spending, a $1.58 billion surplus was realized last fiscal year."

Ministers' travel costs were $384,000 in 2022-23, supporting Saskatchewan's trade and export-driven economy. Travel included trade missions to India, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. Ministers' travel was managed prudently in 2022-23, down 61 per cent compared to the last full year of the previous government when Ministers' travel expense was $978,000.

Overall ministry travel expense was $38.5 million in 2022-23, $3.1 million lower than in 2006-07 when it was $41.6 million. Government communications expense was $10.8 million in 2022-23, $5.0 million lower than in 2006-07, when it was $15.8 million. In total, government travel and communications expense in 2022-23 was $8.1 million lower than it was in 2006-07.

Volume 2 of the 2022-23 Public Accounts also provides details of ministry expense and revenue. Volume 1 of the 2022-23 Public Accounts, which reports on the Summary Financial Statements, was released on June 29, 2023.

Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the 2022-23 Public Accounts are available online in the Government of Saskatchewan's Publications Centre at https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/categories/5920.

