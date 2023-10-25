Sherri L. Miller: She had a Zest for Life

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Sherri L. Miller

November 1946 – October 22, 2023

Sherri L. Miller (Jacoby) passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Sherri was born in New York City in 1946 to Manny and Vivian Jacoby. The family moved to California when she was an infant. She grew up in Southern California with her brother Michael. She graduated from Reseda High School and in 1965 married Wayne Miller. They had two children, Karen and Marc. The family enjoyed many backpacking adventures into the Sierra Nevada mountains, motorcycle riding, and many trips to the beaches of Southern California. The family moved to Crescent City, Ca in 1975. She worked for the Del Norte Triplicate during her time in Crescent City. She always had a love of horses since she was a little girl and finally realized her dream of having her own, along with a myriad of other animals.

After moving a few times, the family moved to Arcata in 1981 where she attended Humboldt State University to obtain a degree in Wildlife Biology. She went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Wildlife Biology. She worked at the Arcata Union during her time in college, all the while raising two teenagers, which was not an easy feat.

After graduation, Sherri went on to become a Wildlife Biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, Redwood Sciences Laboratory. During her time at USFS, she worked for the Klamath and Humboldt Bay Bird Observatories in Arcata. She brought her delight in the natural world and keen observer’s eye to many important studies throughout northern California, Oregon and Alaska including monitoring Marbled Murrelets on land and in nearshore waters, American Dippers in streams and various species of land birds with censuses and banding. She published many important papers on her observations in prestigious scientific publications and received awards from the Forest Service and ornithological societies for her ground-breaking work. She was a kind mentor and role model to many young biologists, and provided sage advice to all who were fortunate enough to work with her. Sherri loved all birds. Even on her days off, you could find her out in the field bird watching. Sherri and her husband, Wayne, spent many days on the rivers canoeing. It became their passion. She lost her husband of 28 years in 1994.

In 1997, Sherri met the second love of her life, Bill Hogoboom, and a whole new set of adventures began. They bought a Sportmobile van and traveled to the remotest parts of the Western US with their dogs, always looking for the best fishing spot. She was an accomplished fly fisher. She would often take trips with her son Marc to fish. They both had a passion for the sport. After meeting Bill, she learned to kayak. They took many kayaking trips on rivers in the US, including the Colorado (Grand Canyon), Rogue, Trinity, Cal Salmon, and Eel Rivers (just to name a few). They also kayaked rivers in Ecuador and New Zealand. She definitely enjoyed life.

She was always up for any adventure and would try anything at least once. She became an accomplished weaver, always striving to get better. She made an array of baby blankets, table runners, kitchen towels, belts, and scarfs. We always loved getting something she created on her looms.

Sherri is survived by her husband of 25 years, Bill Hogoboom, her brother Michael (Linda) Jacoby, her daughter Karen Quenell and son-in-law Steve Quenell, her son Marc Miller and daughter-in-law Angie, her two grandchildren, Lindsay (Taylor) Thompson and Tyler (Maggie) Watkins. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Sherri is preceded in death by her first husband Wayne Miller and her parents Vivian and Manny Jacoby.

Sherri was an adventurer always embracing life even when life wasn’t kind. She was a beautiful person inside and out and always cared about others. We will miss her tremendously but know that she is no longer in pain and is at peace.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Moonstone Beach House. Please bring your stories to celebrate this amazing woman. Food and beverages will be provided.