OFFICIAL STATEMENT

For Immediate Release:

October 26, 2023

STATEMENT BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON PROPOSITION 1

“I urge Texans to exercise their right to vote and weigh in on the constitutional amendments during the upcoming election. You can head to the polls on Election Day, November 7th, to cast your ballot, or if you’d like to vote early, you can vote from October 23rd through November 3rd.

Texans need to know that there are several critical constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall that will have a significant impact on our Texas agriculture industry. Many of the proposed amendments would generate funds to support water infrastructure, rural broadband, and property tax relief. Proposition 1: the Right to Farm Act is on the impending ballot and requires your immediate attention.

Agriculture is crucial to the Texas economy and has shaped the culture of our great state. Still, it is under threat from cities and municipalities that prioritize tax revenues over Texas’ food security needs. Proposition 1 would protect the right to farm and ranch in our Constitution yet still allow for justifiable regulations that protect health and safety, prevent danger to animal health or crop production, and conserve our natural resources. I highly encourage all Texans to vote YES on Proposition 1.

Agriculture is the backbone of our great state. I always say, “no farmers, no food,” and right now, we are fighting to keep our agriculture industry alive. This proposition is about more than just preserving our agricultural heritage; it’s about having family farms and ranches to feed us for generations to come. During early voting and on election day, always remember that Texas Agriculture Matters. If you want to continue to live in a prosperous Texas with access to safe and affordable food, vote YES on Proposition 1.”

###

For media inquiries or Commissioner Miller interview availabilities:

Maddison Jaureguito

Director of Communications

Texas Department of Agriculture

(512) 475- 1669 (Office)

(512) 289- 0051 (Cell)

Maddison.Jaureguito@TexasAgriculture.gov

More TDA press releases are available at TexasAgriculture.gov/Newsroom