MSDE Awards $4M+ for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

October 26, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov



PROGRAM CONTACT:

Julie Fletcher, 410-767-0219

julie.fletcher@maryland.gov

MSDE Awards $4M+ for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

BALTIMORE (October 26, 2023) – More Maryland students will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day through a $4.7 million federal grant program. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is distributing funds to 213 elementary schools statewide from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), up from 196 participating schools during the 2022-23 academic year.

The program provides a variety of produce at no charge and shows students that fresh fruits and vegetables can be a healthy and delicious snack. Additionally, the program enhances school-based nutrition education initiatives.

“Improving access to fresh fruits and vegetables helps to create healthier school communities,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, Interim Superintendent of Schools. “Healthy minds start with healthy bodies. With more schools participating in this program, we can introduce more students to the benefits of smart eating and help establish the foundation for a lifetime of overall wellness.”

School meal programs are administered by MSDE and must meet nutrition standards set by USDA.

For more information on Child Nutrition Programs, visit www.eatsmartmaryland.org.

###