CCS, a Leading Technology Services Provider, Announces Acquisition of Net Activity
CCS expands its footprint into the Midwest with Microsoft Gold Partner, Net Activity.
This acquisition reflects our dedication to strengthening our position while remaining true to our principles.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS” or “Custom”) today announced the successful acquisition of Net Activity, Inc. (“Net Activity”), a move that marks a significant milestone in an ongoing growth strategy to bring outstanding talent, thought leadership, technology innovation, and support to clients across the country. This strategic acquisition further positions CCS as a preeminent technology services provider, enhancing their capabilities, expanding their client base, and strengthening their commitment to delivering exceptional value to their clients.
— Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer, CCS
Since 2002, Net Activity has been recognized as a leading technology services provider in the Midwest. This acquisition brings together the shared expertise, talent, and resources of two industry frontrunners.
“We are excited to welcome Net Activity's exceptional team to our organization, and we look forward to continuing the legacy for Net Activity and CCS of innovation, collaboration, and excellence on behalf of our clients,” said Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer at CCS.
Key highlights of the acquisition:
• Strengthened Client Relationships: The combined companies will serve Net Activity's existing clients and new clients in the region, ensuring a seamless transition and continued high-quality service.
• Enhanced Talent: Net Activity brings a wealth of talent, experience, and industry knowledge. When combined with CCS’ existing strong team of technology experts, a powerful combination emerges ready for ongoing growth and innovation.
• Expanded Service Offerings: This acquisition allows CCS to broaden their portfolio of services, providing a more comprehensive range of solutions to their clients, particularly around Cloud and Communications/Collaboration solutions. In turn, CCS will be able to provide Net Activity clients with an expanded set of Security, Technology Consulting, Professional Services, and Product Fulfillment solutions.
• Increased Geographic Presence: CCS will now have a stronger presence in new markets, enabling them to better serve clients throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, while expanding into the Midwest.
“CCS maintains its unwavering dedication to prioritizing our clients' objectives and consistently delivering creative solutions that are tailored to their specific requirements. This acquisition reflects our dedication to strengthening our position while remaining true to our principles,” said Whitchurch. “As we move forward, we will focus on leveraging the combined technical and leadership capabilities of our teams to better serve our clients.”
In response to the acquisition Net Activity’s CEO, Harry Bhatia remarked, “We are thrilled to join forces with CCS. Our collective strengths will allow us to drive innovation, and provide even better service for our clients. Our shared values and vision for the future make this an exciting opportunity for all involved.”
For more information about this acquisition or for any inquiries, please contact MaryAnn Benzola at mbenzola@customonline.com or 631-761-1465.
About CCS
CCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for infrastructure, software, managed services, technology consulting, cybersecurity, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, CCS’s knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of small-and-mid-sized businesses, corporations, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies across the Northeast and now the Midwest.
With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, CCS has 400 employees across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS the numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
