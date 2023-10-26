DONATO CARRISI and JEREMY SPIEGEL to be honored with the 2023 ITTV International Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious ITTV International Award is set to honor acclaimed writer Donato Carrisi and distinguished executive producer Jeremy Spiegel. The award ceremony will take place on November 1st during the grand finale of the ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment event, hosted on the picturesque rooftop of Terra-Eataly in Los Angeles.

Valentina Martelli, the visionary CEO and founder of ITTV, underscores the international essence shared by these two luminaries within the audiovisual industry. "Donato Carrisi stands as a beacon of Italian excellence, a global literary sensation with millions of books sold and translated into more than 30 languages,” said Martelli. “His contributions extend to the realm of cinema, where he has masterfully crafted screenplays and directed films that have captured the hearts of genre enthusiasts. Jeremy Spiegel, an accomplished American executive producer renowned for his work on the daily television program ExtraTV, devoted to the world of entertainment, has delved also into unsolved mysteries of crime, with two TV programs. These two figures epitomize ITTV's mission—to be an international narrative in the tapestry of the audiovisual world."

The ITTV Award…Hand the winner is, an exquisite creation by the artist Fidia Falaschetti, has graced the hands of luminaries like Paolo Sorrentino, Mario Martone, Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford, Frances Fisher, Tinny Andreatta, Andrea Scrosati, and Tiziano Ferro, among others.

On receiving his award, Jeremy Spiegel says, “As a devoted enthusiast of Italian television, this prestigious award carries profound personal significance. I am truly humbled and deeply appreciative of Valentina and Cristina, their visionary leadership has established an exceptional platform for International television and co-production. It has been my distinct pleasure to play a role in fostering connections between Italy, the United States, and the global entertainment industry”.

The ITTV International Forum and TechInEntertainment, thoughtfully organized by Good Girls Planet, are making a return to Los Angeles on October 30th and 31st, culminating on November 1st with this 5th edition of ITTV and the 2nd edition of TiE. Featuring ten stimulating discussion panels and a star-studded lineup of over fifty prominent speakers, these events annually celebrate the creativity and innovation woven into the international audiovisual culture within the heart of Hollywood. Simultaneously, they delve into the application of cutting-edge technologies within the industry, with a particular emphasis on the burgeoning realms of the metaverse and blockchain-based distribution. The program also includes exclusive screenings and invaluable networking opportunities.

ITTV e TIE created and produced by Good Girls Planet

Supported by V CHANNELS e MTLA

In collaboration with Italian Consulate General of Los Angeles, Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles, ITA - Italian Trade Agency,

In association with Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles, Toscana Film Commission, Veneto Film Commission

With the contribution of V-Nova, Ecoflix, Little Studio Films

With the Patronage of APA – Associazione Produttori Audiovisivo, Nuovo IMAIE– I diritti degli Artisti

Partners: Fremantle,Sky, Rai Fiction, Rai Kids, LSPG, Coevolutions, IbiscusMedia, Greater Fool Media, NeueHouse

Cultural Partners: FeST-Il Festival delle Serie Tv, Kinéo, USC School of Cinematic Arts

Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Ciak, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, Rai Italia, Kikapress.com

Sponsors: Bindi, di Stefano Premium Italian Cheese, Ferrarini, Pizzulli

Partner and Official Sparkling wine: Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco