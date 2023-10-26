Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Advisor Receives CBI Designation

AJ Ramsey, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

AJ Ramsey receives highly regarded industry certification

AJ’s commitment to the industry enables him to skillfully lead clients through each transaction” — TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to congratulate Senior Business Advisor, AJ Ramsey, for earning his Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation through the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). The IBBA is the world’s largest professional community of business intermediary specialists. The CBI Certification designation is awarded to experienced and dedicated business intermediaries who have undergone extensive education and demonstrated practical experience. It is awarded to intermediaries who have proven professional excellence through their extensive training and testing, ability to successfully completed business transactions for their clients as well as exhibited exemplary commitment to the business brokerage industry.

“Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC congratulates AJ on receiving his CBI Certification”, states TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “AJ’s commitment to the industry enables him to skillfully lead clients through each transaction.”

As a CBI, AJ has the ability to objectively guide clients through the intricacies of the entire marketing and negotiation process of a business sale, resulting in successful transactions and satisfied clients.

Along with being a Certified Business Intermediary and COO for Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, AJ also serves on the Board of Directors for the Carolinas Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) and chairs the Strategic Planning committee.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 2,700 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.