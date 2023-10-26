Laventure Media Acquires BRND House in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
Nashville-Based Full Service Public Relations and Social Media Agency SellsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Lindberg of Laventure Media announces the purchase of BRND House, a Nashville-based marketing agency. Founded in 2019 by Hannah Schneider and Lisa Field, BRND House services luxury clients in the hospitality, real estate and development, travel, retail and technology sectors.
Laventure was formed by Lindberg in 2006 and has worked with more than 100 clients across twelve states, including efforts for federal, state, and local political campaigns; and private and publicly-traded companies in the energy, healthcare, transportation, technology, tourism, and professional service industries. Under the leadership of Lindberg, BRND House will now have the resources and talent to expand services across a variety of verticals and states.
The multi-million dollar transaction was finalized on October 13, 2023 and BRND House will retain its name as well as all staff and clients within the deal structure. It is Laventure’s intent to merge its existing client base with BRND House and conduct all future marketing operations as one entity. The new company will operate with employees and offices across five states and both Schneider and Field will continue to serve in executive leadership roles.
“I’m excited to combine my long standing business with one of the most creative agencies in the Southeast,” says Lindberg, Owner and CEO. “BRND House has quickly been recognized as best-in-class agency with a stellar reputation, and our shared vision for excellence is what drew me to them.”
“Since the launch of BRND House in 2019, we built our business with the intention to expand into new markets and industries,” says Schneider. “We’ve spent the past four years meticulously building an agency with forward-thinking and sophisticated strategies for our clients and have honed in on operating procedures with our staff.”
“We’re enthusiastic about future opportunities for growth,” adds Field. “The combined capabilities of our companies will offer long-term value for existing and future clients as well as immediate opportunities for even more innovation and high-touch service.”
The closing was a record-breaking transaction for Brokers of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, from signed LOI to closing in just 43 days. Facilitating the financing was Bravera Bank with participation from the Bank of North Dakota Business Development Loan Program. Bravera Business Banker Roscoe Streyle says, “This was a great collaboration between Rob, Lisa, Hannah and Bravera Bank. With the North Dakota roots of Laventure Media and expansion goals of BRND House, this is the exact type of project that fits Bravera’s mission.”
