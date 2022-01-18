Traveler's Guide to Having the Best Weekend in Music City
It's no surprise that Nashville, TN has recently been touted as one of the best U.S. cities for a weekend trip. Better known as Music City, Nashville has become a top destination for delicious meals, boozy cocktails, and of course, live entertainment.
Below is a guide to the best weekend getaway for travelers looking to experience all that Nashville has to offer:
DAY 1:
BREAKFAST AND CBD LATTES AT ANZIE BLUE
You can't kickstart a weekend getaway without a killer breakfast. Head to Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village for a hand-crafted menu by executive chef Star Maye. From Biscuits & Gravy to Chicken & Waffles, get fueled up for your winter weekend in Music City. Pro tip: add CBD to your latte for an extra dose of chill.
Hours: 8 AM – 6 PM Daily
Address: 2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
For more information: www.anzieblue.com
GET SETTLED IN AT DREAM NASHVILLE
Located in the historic Printer’s Alley, in the heart of downtown, book your weekend stay at Dream Nashville. This hotel features beautiful rooms and six dining and nightlife options. All you need for your Music City weekend is at your fingertips!
Address: 210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
For more information: www.dreamhotels.com/nashville
ROOFTOP COCKTAILS AT ZEPPELIN
Catch a clear view of the Nashville skyline from the (enclosed) rooftop at Zeppelin. Sip on refreshing, classic cocktails while noshing on some pre-dinner oysters as you escape the bustling noise of the Nashville streets.
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 5 PM - 10PM, Friday – Saturday 5PM - 11PM, Sunday 11AM - 4PM
Brunch Hours: Sunday 11AM - 4PM
Address: 505 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
For more information: www.zeppelinnashville.com/
DINNER AT BUTCHERTOWN HALL
End your first day with dinner at Butchertown Hall, a texas-style BBQ restaurant that's a must in Nashville. With a tex-mex menu stocked full of options like Steak + Truffle Pommes Frites and a TX-Wurst you'll leave Germantown happy and full.
Hours: Monday – Thursday 3 PM - 9 PM, Friday 11AM – 10 PM, Saturday 10 AM – 10 PM, Sunday 10 AM – 9 PM
Brunch Hours: Saturday – Sunday 10 AM - 3 PM
Address: 1416 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
For more information: www.butchertownhall.com/
DAY 2:
BRUNCH AT CHURCH & UNION
Start your second day off with a delicious brunch at Church & Union. Located directly across the street from Dream, Church & Union offers a casual, yet refined dining experience. The menu takes a playful approach to New American cuisine with dishes curated by Top Chef Alum, Jamie Lynch. Take your pick from tasty plates like the CU Slate or the Sweet vs. Spicy French Toast.
Hours: Monday – Wednesday 5 PM – 12 AM, Thursday – Friday 5 PM – 3 AM, Saturday 10 AM – 3 AM, Sunday 10 AM – 12 AM
Brunch Hours: Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 3 PM
Address: 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
For more information: https://churchandunion.com/
DINNER AT STK STEAKHOUSE
Sit back, relax and indulge in fine dining at STK Steakhouse located in the Gulch. From a one-of-a-kind steak to a full raw bar and lengthy cocktail menu, STK has everyone covered and ready to take on the rest of the night.
Hours: Monday - Thursday 3 PM - 11 PM, Friday 3 PM – 12 AM, Saturday 10 AM - 12AM, Sunday 10 AM – 11 PM
Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 3 PM – 6:30 PM
Brunch: Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 3 PM
Address: 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
For more information: https://stksteakhouse.com/venues/nashville/
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LISTENING ROOM
You can't make the most of your Nashville getaway without live music. With great drinks and music almost every night, The Listening Room will help you check off all the boxes on your Music City bucket list.
Hours: Monday - Friday 3 PM - 11 PM, Saturday 10 AM – 11 PM
Address: 618 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210
For more information: https://listeningroomcafe.com/nashville/
BRND House
