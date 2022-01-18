Dream Nashville Hotel Announces Magician in Residence Extension
Dream Nashville presents The Illusionist: Michael John, a showstopping magic show and live entertainment experience at Dirty Little Secret on Printer’s Alley.
“A young American magician that everybody needs to know. His humility and humble personality make for a promising career in magic and the entertainment industry.” ”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magic continues through 2022 as Dream Nashville continues its popular show, The Illusionist: Michael John, a magician in residency and live entertainment experience at Dirty Little Secret on Printer’s Alley. Now through 2022, guests are invited to experience the art of deception and be immersed as Illusionist Michael John performs and challenges notions of reality. The dynamic two-hour show will celebrate the rich and storied history of its location in Nashville’s infamous Printer’s Alley, once known for its mix of vice and mischief.
Illusionist Michael John rose to prominence as a star on America’s Got Talent, where his online performances have logged over 81 million views to date. He has been featured on The Price Is Right Male Model Search and shared his talents with other prestigious TV shows including Tu Si Que Vales and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Entertainment Weekly magazine calls him: “Talented, hot, and emotional. Here’s to hoping he makes his shirt disappear!” Digital Journal proclaims: “a young American magician that everybody needs to know. His humility and humble personality make for a promising career in magic and the entertainment industry.”
The Illusionist: Michael John will take the stage every Saturday evening from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM through 2022 at Dirty Little Secret, 210 Printer’s Alley, Nashville, TN 37219 with tickets available for purchase online.
ABOUT DIRTY LITTLE SECRET
Dirty Little Secret is Dream Nashville’s intriguing music and entertainment theatre. With a hint of subtle excess, the ever-evolving entertainment collective takes center stage, complete with live performances, surprise acts and a rotation of emerging musicians and turntablists. Dirty Little Secret operates from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday evening.
ABOUT DREAM NASHVILLE
Following a star-studded grand opening in March 2019, Dream Nashville launched as a driving force in the ongoing restoration and revitalization of downtown Nashville. In partnership with local developers 4PANT LLC and award-winning interior design firm Meyer Davis Studio, Dream Nashville reimagines two historic landmarked buildings steeped in a rich and colorful heritage while maintaining the celebrated history of Printer’s Alley. The boutique hotel is an airy, urban retreat with lofty ceilings and a colorful palette of deep crimson and blue jewel tones and features 168 art deco-inspired guest rooms and suites, and six experiential dining and nightlife venues, including Snitch – a live music venue, DLS – a hidden speakeasy nightclub tucked behind the AllSaints storefront, and Stateside Kitchen – a versatile and imaginative eatery that captivates guests amid artworks by Manuel Merida, David LaChapelle and Marilyn Minter (all artwork curated by Frist Art Museum), as well as an exclusive coffee program powered by La Colombe with custom blends available at its California-inspired all day café Natura, and late- night bites at Easy 8’s sandwich shop on Printer’s Alley. The GuestHouse, the hotel’s 1,400- square-foot signature presidential suite, features unexpected amenities such as a mahogany poker table and a custom Dream Brew on tap. The Terrace Suite includes an outdoor grill with an optional Barbecue Butler. Located at 210 4th Avenue North, Dream Nashville is a short walk from its downtown core, conveniently located near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Ryman Auditorium, the Frist Art Museum, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium and the Broadway strip, as well as a 15-minute drive from Nashville International Airport.
