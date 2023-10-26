Caribbean Recording Artists Luciano, Destra & Ding Dong will Take Over Orlando for The Florida Jerk & Music Festival
Get ready to enjoy all things jerk and Caribbean as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Florida Jerk & Music Festival.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Florida Jerk & Music Festival: Orlando Edition will be celebrating world-renowned music and the delicious international cuisine of the Caribbean during its 10th Anniversary music and food event taking place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 2PM – 10PM at Orlando Festival Park located at 2911 E Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32803.
Over the past 10 years, the Florida Jerk Festival has evolved into one of Florida’s largest and most-recognized family-friendly Caribbean music and foodie events, featuring a memorable array of fun activations, dynamic live entertainment and captivating, delicious foods that has continued to leave lasting impressions with festival attendees.
This year’s highly anticipated festival activations and entertainment include:
• Live performances from Caribbean sensations Luciano, Destra, and Ding Dong promising an extraordinary musical journey through soulful reggae, sizzling Soca, and sensational Dancehall
• Kid Zone that includes engaging fun activities for all aged children
“We are excited to be hosting the 10th Annual Florida Jerk Festival” says Damian Tater, CEO of Full-A-Vybez and creator of this event. “To celebrate this milestone, we have decided to make a few changes. One being the focus of the event now being on the fabulously varied musical genre that the Caribbean has produced throughout the years. On stage for this event we have an eclectic selection of soulful reggae, sizzling Soca and sensational Dancehall. It’s going to be an amazing afternoon to just relax and absorb the music of the islands.
This year, children 12 years of age and under are free. Early bird ticket pricing is now available at $50 for general admission, $60 for kids VIP tickets, and $160 for VIP Tickets and ends on October 31st. Regular ticket pricing begins on November 1st and is $60 for general admission and $180 for VIP. VIP tickets include access to the all-inclusive VIP bar with unlimited food, unlimited drinks, and close to stage proximity.
For additional information and to purchase tickets, https://floridajerkfestival.com.
For media opportunities or inquiries contact info@southpromo.com or 954.560.4812.
About Florida Jerk Festival:
Started by Full-A-Vybez, Inc. in 2003, the Palm Beach & Orlando, the Florida Jerk Festival, became the mecca of Caribbean food and culture. Both festivals feature Florida’s top Caribbean restaurants and chefs offering a variety of culinary delights through cooking competitions and our “Jerk Experience”. But it’s not just about the food. Patrons get a healthy serving of history, culture, and entertainment on the cultural stage. As a family event, we also ensure that kids are kept entertained at the Kid’s Zone. The events culminate with guest performers that cater to the diverse audience that attend the events each year. Attendees are in store for a large variety of food vendors, live music, dance, and fun activities — this is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy the culture.
