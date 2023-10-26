Submit Release
ATELIER Playa Mujeres is the most awarded resort in the 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Overall First-class Resort

Best Beach Resort

Luxury Penthouse Design: INSPIRA Master Suite

ATELIER Playa Mujeres establishes itself as the leading luxury property, receiving 8 awards in the Magellan Awards, the highest number for a single property.

We're honored to be the most awarded resort at the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, defined by industry experts who meticulously evaluate each category, highlighting innovation and exceptional service.”
— David Torres, Commercial Director of ADH.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group known for its innovative Handcrafted Hospitality® and Addictive Service® cornerstones, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres its "All-suites Resort" was honored with 8 awards from the 2023 Magellan Awards by the renowned Travel Weekly magazine.

Travel Weekly is the world's leading media outlet in the tourism sector, and the Magellan Awards are recognized as indicators of excellence in all segments of the tourism industry.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres won awards in the following 8 categories:
• GOLD: Overall luxury Hotel/Resort
• GOLD: Overall first-class Hotel/Resort
• GOLD: Luxury penthouse design (five stars)
• GOLD: Business & Conference Hotel/Resort
• GOLD: Beach Hotel/Resort
• GOLD: Luxury spa design (five stars): NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres
• GOLD: Luxury restaurant design (5 stars): María Dolores by Edgar Núñez
• SILVER: Luxury lobby/common space design (5 stars): EL CIELO Sky Bar

Each award reflects ATELIER Playa Mujeres' commitment to providing unforgettable experiences through every aspect of its guests' stay, from the entrance to its magnificent lobby, extraordinary dining centers, and relaxing world-class NUUP Spa®.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres stands out for its spectacular architectural design, privileged oceanfront location, and unparalleled all-inclusive luxury attention and service from its Arteleros.

