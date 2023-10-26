YOUTH WITH A MISSION MISSIONARY DORIS HOWE DEBUNKS ADOPTION MISCONCEPTIONS IN HER NEW BOOK
Author Doris Howe tackles adoption and the very role that dads play in the process and as a whole in her book Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A DifferenceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to adoption, there are numerous misconceptions that people have long entertained and still believe to this day. Doris Howe, an adoption caseworker with over two decades of experience, clarifies some of these in her book “Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference.”
“Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference” puts emphasis on the vital role that dads play in the family, especially in a child’s overall development. Very mindfully written, the book, as it addresses the difference that dads make, does not at all negate the equally important role that moms play at home and in life in general.
Touching, real, and practical, “Adoption Joys 2” is sparking positive changes in the adoption field, changing lives of both adoptees and adopters.
Doris Howe works with Youth with A Mission, specifically with Loving Alternative Adoption Agency in Tyler, Texas. She has been in the field for over two decades and counting, ministering young women who find themselves in unforeseen pregnancy. She also writes about her work, which has been illuminating for many.
Make a difference today and read Adoption Joys 2. Get a copy from Barnes and Noble or at https://authordorishowe.com/
