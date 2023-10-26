CHICAGO NATIVE JAHMAL WALKER, CEO OF MILLENNIUM AGE, SETS NEW HALLOWEEN TREND HOSTING 15 EVENTS IN 15 CITIES IN 5 DAYS
Walker Plans to Share His Blueprint to Success Via Online Courses Made Available to Young Entrepreneurs Through The Millennium AcademyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jahmal Walker, CEO of Millennium Age, left the corporate world and moved to LA from his hometown of Chicago in 2015 to pursue his dreams of working within both the music and entertainment industries. Walker is known as the man behind the Silent Party brand that swept the nation by storm, what appeared as an overnight sensation had actually been a brand growing stronger year over year. Walker has been in the event producing business for over ten years and is ready for the next chapter of his success which has been chronicled in his upcoming book entitled ‘Event Cheat Codes: Cracking the Code for 6 Figure Social Events’. Since 2015, the young CEO has worked directly with Spotify, Revolt TV, ATL Trap Museum and Patron and curated events for music artists Cordae, the late great Nipsey Hussle and more.
Walker’s first Silent Party event produced under his Millennium Age brand took place in LA the summer of 2016, it was a sold out viral hit that had everybody talking about the experience. It was fresh, it was different and at the time nobody in LA had seen anything like it. Walker gave the experience of being at a party with DJ’s playing the hottest songs you could only hear through headphones handed to you at the door upon check in. Social media users spread the word far and wide using the images of groups of people dancing and singing the songs that only they could hear, the filmed clips of attendees dancing in silence spread like wildfire. Walker knew then that he had something special and expanded his team to handle the demand he saw coming.
Just as predicted demand grew and the brand took the Silent Party events all over the US and even featured in television and film scenes. As of 2023 Jahmal Walker’s Millennium Age brand has produced over twelve hundred events and generated over 2.5 million dollars in ticket sales.
“Hosting 15 events doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a combination of preparation, experience, strategy and most importantly faith! I love pushing my comfort zone to the limit and learning from new results. Perfecting my processes and mastering my skill set is worth more than the financial results. I’m most excited to finish our 15 event string to keep delivering inspiration to the next generation of event organizers. Most importantly, I’m excited to do my part by impacting as many communities with safe/creative social experiences one weekend at a time.” - Jahmal Walker
Jahmal Walker has been able to diversify his asset portfolio and has expanded into passive income with multi-family real estate investing and rental arbitrary programming for short term rentals. Currently, Walker lives in LA with eight multi-family real estate doors and two additional doors of short term real estate rentals. Over his ten year career, he has employed over a dozen event entrepreneurs and has dedicated himself to educating the youth through his platform Millennium Academy and his book ‘Event Cheat Codes: Cracking the Code for 6 Figure Social Events’ scheduled for a November 6th release.
Jahmal Walker’s Top 5 Halloween Experiences taking place this weekend include the following:
1) San Diego Silent Party, Hyatt Andaz Rooftop
2) Chicago Silent Party, Magoos Bar
3) Charlotte Silent Party, Queen Park Social
4) Los Angeles Halloween Party, Continental Club DTLA
5) Cleveland Silent Party, Captiv-8 Cleveland
For more information on Walker’s 15 events in 15 cities, visit https://linktr.ee/millenniumage.
