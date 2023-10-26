DORIS HOWE CAPTURES THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF ADOPTION
Doris Howe presented a more accurate picture of what adoption is like and how it feelsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing an adoption agency, conducting several research and investigation projects—these are just a few of the things being done when choosing to adopt a child. Ensuring that the family is able and willing to take care of a little one is also one of the key factors that social workers will weigh in on when finding an adoptive family.
A social worker for more than twenty years, Doris Howe wrote this book to be a simple guide for parents who want to adopt. This book beautifully captures the ups and downs of the adoption process, from the initial decision to the moment they finally welcome their new family member into their lives. Through the challenges they face, the doubts they conquer, and the triumphs they celebrate, everyone will be drawn into a world of emotions.
"Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" is not just a book; it's a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to shape lives. Readers will be captivated by the authenticity of the characters and moved by the depth of their emotions. This is a story that reminds everyone of the magic that can unfold when one opens their heart to the possibilities of love and family.
Don't miss out on this heartwarming journey. Grab a copy of "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" by Doris Howe today from Barnes and Noble or at https://authordorishowe.com/
