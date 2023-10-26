DORIS HOWE SHARES AN ASTONISHING REVELATION ON BEHAVIOR AND FAMILY
Doris Howe gives an eye-opener to her readers on how each other behavesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sense of connection and family ties nurture a person's emotional well-being and establish strong bonds within the family. This foundation fosters a positive atmosphere that significantly influences an individual's psychological state. The level of love and warmth one experiences within their family environment plays a pivotal role in shaping their behavior and attitudes. A nurturing and supportive family context can lead to the development of healthy behaviors and positive traits, while a lack of these qualities might contribute to negative tendencies. Ultimately, the dynamics within a family can have a profound impact on an individual's mental and emotional growth.
Doris Howe has been connecting with people ever since. This is her way of sharing her faith and love for God. A woman of knowledge and hope, Doris spends her days as a social worker at a private adoption center where she also helps young women who have been lost but found Christ through her.
"The Shaws Multiplied" by Doris Howe is an invitation to a journey of profound self-discovery and heightened self-awareness, all while delving into the rich tapestry of one's own heritage. In its pages, this book becomes more than mere literature; it forms an intimate connection that transcends the constraints of time itself, allowing readers to forge a profound relationship with their ancestral past.
Get "The Shaws Multiplied" by Doris Howe from Barnes and Noble or at https://authordorishowe.com/
