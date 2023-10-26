eFamilyCare, the Leader in Tele-health Family Caregiver Support, Attending HMA Conference 2023 in Chicago
David Zychowski, VP of Partnerships eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare brings new ideas and evidence on the importance of family caregiver support to the discussions about the future of publicly supported healthcare.
Supporting, engaging and empowering the family caregiver can help sustain value, equity and growth during this challenging time in Medicaid and Medicare.”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eFamilyCare is proud to announce that they will be attending Health Management Associates HMA Conference 2023 in Chicago, IL from October 29 to October 31, 2023. The annual HMA Conference "will focus on sustaining value, equity, and growth during one of the most exciting and challenging times in publicly sponsored healthcare. Attendees will include hundreds of executives and policy leaders from health plans, provider organizations, state and federal government, community-based organizations, and others."
— David Zychowski, VP Partnerships, eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare uses its proprietary tele-health mobile and desktop platforms to enable expert care advisers who are social workers or nurses to coach, educate and train, provide customized information, and refer to needed resources and services to family caregivers and improve health outcomes of care recipients. eFamilyCare’s high-tech, human-touch service enables it to provide virtual support to family caregivers and aligns with its Medicaid health plan partners mission to provide high-quality healthcare and improve the health and well-being of underserved populations and those with complex healthcare needs.
David Zychowski, VP of Partnerships at eFamilyCare, will meet with leaders and executives from health plans, providers, state and federal government and community-based organizations to help promote the need for support of these family members that are providing care for a chronically ill child or adult, while managing home life and a career. Studies have shown a significant impact on the wellbeing of caregivers that, in turn, impacts the health and wellbeing of their loved ones and subsequent cost to their health plan.
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare provides one-on-one support to family caregivers on how to navigate the healthcare system and access medical and social resources including self-care resources. Support is provided through a tele-health platform by expert Care Advisers who are available any time via instant messaging and video and who build a personalized plan for ongoing support. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.
David Zychowski, VP Partnerships
eFamilyCare
+1 646-639-3717
email us here