Echidna Collaborates with Pierce Manufacturing to Build & Design Modern B2B Aftermarket Parts eCommerce Storefront
NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echidna, Inc., a leading digital commerce agency, is delighted to announce the successful launch of a modern B2B eCommerce platform for Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company. This strategic collaboration aims to offer a reimagined, seamless online experience for Pierce Manufacturing's aftermarket parts user base while setting a new standard for scalable growth and customer engagement.
Echidna migrated Pierce Manufacturing's eCommerce platform to VTEX technology, taking advantage of its extensive features to improve both administrative and user experiences. The updated storefront features a responsive, personalized interface along with intuitive navigation for products, categories, and pages. Key implementations from Echidna include a synchronized product catalog and an extensive resource library. Additionally, user-friendly features such as the 'My Fleet' app for part sourcing and a 'Global Search' capability make it easy for users to find exactly what they need.
Echidna also re-designed the checkout process to accelerate order placements and minimize delivery issues by implementing out-of-the-box capabilities and developing customized tools. These include:
• Quick Order & Re-Order Functions
• Address Verification
• Edit Cart and Summary pages
“Our goal was to create a modernized user experience for our dealer partners. Echidna’s expertise in VTEX technology, systems integration, and commitment to excellence in user experience have been instrumental in delivering on this objective,” said Kaela Kucera, eCommerce Manager, Pierce Manufacturing.
Pierce Manufacturing’s newly designed aftermarket parts storefront offers a streamlined and enriched shopping experience and resource center to both existing and new users.
"We are excited to work with Pierce Manufacturing through the launch of this VTEX-powered platform," added Mike Pierce, Echidna President. "Our combined dedication to innovation and user-focused digital solutions positions Pierce Manufacturing as an industry leader, and we're proud to play a role in their journey toward digital commerce excellence."
The website is now live and ready for their users to browse and place orders.
Visit Pierce Parts
About Echidna:
Echidna is a global agency specializing in modern commerce solutions. With locations in New York, Bangalore and Dubai, we provide comprehensive digital commerce services that range from strategy and implementation of eCommerce and marketplace technology to system integration, user experience design, and digital marketing. Our multi-disciplinary team of strategists, technologists, designers, and marketers is committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service excellence—all on a predictable timeline and budget. At Echidna, we don’t just implement solutions; we engineer breakthroughs, empowering our clients to innovate, achieve, and drive measurable results in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Visit www.echidna.co to learn more.
About Pierce Manufacturing:
Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, is the leading North American manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, elliptical tankers, and homeland security apparatus. In addition, Pierce designs its own foam systems and was the first company to introduce frontal airbags and the Side Roll Protection system to fire apparatus. To learn more about Pierce, visit www.piercemfg.com.
Kali Kasprzyk
About Echidna:
Echidna is a global agency specializing in modern commerce solutions. With locations in New York, Bangalore and Dubai, we provide comprehensive digital commerce services that range from strategy and implementation of eCommerce and marketplace technology to system integration, user experience design, and digital marketing. Our multi-disciplinary team of strategists, technologists, designers, and marketers is committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service excellence—all on a predictable timeline and budget. At Echidna, we don’t just implement solutions; we engineer breakthroughs, empowering our clients to innovate, achieve, and drive measurable results in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Visit www.echidna.co to learn more.
About Pierce Manufacturing:
Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, is the leading North American manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. Products include custom and commercial pumpers, aerials, rescue trucks, wildland trucks, mini pumpers, elliptical tankers, and homeland security apparatus. In addition, Pierce designs its own foam systems and was the first company to introduce frontal airbags and the Side Roll Protection system to fire apparatus. To learn more about Pierce, visit www.piercemfg.com.
