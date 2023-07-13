Continental Battery Systems Partners with Echidna to Launch Modern Commerce Channel for Battery Sharks
The continued collaboration between Continental Battery Systems and Echidna has driven the launch of another innovative modern commerce channel.NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Echidna, Inc., a leading digital commerce agency, announces the successful launch of Battery Sharks website, strengthening Continental Battery Systems commitment to delivering unparalleled service and bolstering their position as a customer-centric industry leader.
Together, the two companies have created an eCommerce platform that embodies Continental Battery System’s core values and delivers an exceptional experience for their customers. The eCommerce storefront has been migrated to Adobe Commerce Cloud, which provides both B2B and B2C solutions. With the integration of custom configurations and the creation of an enhanced shopping experience, Battery Sharks can efficiently meet customers' demands. The redesigned website has also improved Battery Sharks customer service capabilities, making it easier for customers to find the products they need.
With Adobe Commerce Cloud, eCommerce operations are now scalable and easier to manage. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools to create personalized shopping experiences for customers. In order to streamline operations and keep up with customer demands, Echidna integrated Adobe Commerce Cloud with Battery Sharks' existing technologies and added third-party technologies. Battery Sharks now can quickly scale and modify their eCommerce operations with their modern commerce solution.
In order to provide customers with the most convenient online shopping experience possible and make managing their accounts even easier, Echidna implemented a number of out-of-the-box capabilities and developed additional customized tools. These include:
-LTL freight workflow and shipping rate customization
-Negotiable quote module that enables customers and business users to negotiate product prices prior to order placement
-Multisource inventory feature to synchronize inventory from Netsuite
"We are thrilled to launch the updated Battery Sharks website," said Libbi Dougherty, Director of eCommerce at Continental Battery Systems. "Echidna's expertise in Adobe Commerce Cloud and their commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience have been instrumental in this project's success. The updated website will serve as a cornerstone for our expanding ecommerce business, providing an invaluable resource for our customers and employees," added Libbi.
With the newly launched website, Battery Sharks is poised to meet the evolving demands of the online battery market. The streamlined and user-friendly interface will enable customers to easily navigate through a vast selection of batteries, ranging from household essentials to specialty batteries for various industries and applications.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with Continental Battery Systems, this time with the launch of their Battery Sharks brand," said Mike Pierce, Echidna President. "Their commitment to continuous innovation is an integral part of their success. And, our commitment to their success is an integral part of ours. This latest launch is another milestone along their transformative journey into new markets and competitive dominance in digital commerce.”
About Echidna
Echidna is a leading digital commerce agency with capabilities including strategic consulting, creative design, marketing support, systems integration, technology services, and IT managed services. Our goal continues to be to reliably deliver top-notch quality to our clients on a predictable schedule and at an affordable rate to ensure a return on their investments. We dedicate ourselves to helping our clients modernize for growth and innovation today, tomorrow, and well into the future.
Kali Kasprzyk
Echidna, Inc.
kali@echidna.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube