Echidna Builds Modern B2B eCommerce for AirBorn
The modern commerce solution brings a unified experience that provides best-in-class B2B purchasing.NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NY, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echidna, Inc., a leading eCommerce agency, is pleased to announce the successful launch of AirBorn’s modern eCommerce website, showcasing a strong focus on customer experience.
As a supplier to defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial leaders, AirBorn’s core business is engineering & manufacturing specialized connectors and electronic components for Original Equipment Manufacturers. Focused on continual improvement, the company aims to offer its customers a modern online commerce solution that meets the high standards of quality their brand and products are known for. Leveraging Echidna’s eCommerce and UX expertise, AirBorn set out to design and deliver modern online experiences to serve digital customers.
Echidna provided strategic consultation, UX design services, architectural engineering, technical implementation, and the integration of AirBorn’s digital enterprise to synchronize and support business operations that accommodate online shopping, self-serve, and order processing.
AirBorn customers will enjoy improved flexibility and options, making it easier for them to do business with the company as their requirements evolve. For example, customers can now easily find and configure products in their comprehensive catalog of connectors and electrical components from any device. With silos in sales channels removed, AirBorn is able to empower its internal teams to work faster and provide customers with a reliable, robust online shopping experience.
Patrick Tolbert, Director of Digital CX & Marketing at AirBorn remarks, “Our eCommerce initiative is focused on enhancing customer service and the overall customer experience by enabling self-service for our customers. Echidna not only understood our tech stack but was able to guide us in improving the overall customer experience by thoroughly understanding our business and the markets we serve. As a key pillar to our growth strategy, the modern CX solution Echidna delivered will help us scale with ease and meet customer expectations.”
Echidna’s extensive eCommerce technology and system integrations experience ensured AirBorn was able to leverage its robust out-of-the-box capabilities, while also extending the platform to deliver capabilities tailored to support AirBorn’s unique requirements. This included tight integration with AirBorn’s Configure-Price-Quote technology to enable customers' ability to extensively configure the specific products needed prior to purchase. Also included is the seamless integration with Endeca to provide advanced site search and filtering capabilities to assist in guided catalog and site navigation.
“Modern eCommerce is a natural extension to the value AirBorn already provides to its customers,” explains Mike Pierce, Echidna’s President. “They understand how essential taking the time to thoroughly understand AirBorn’s business, we were able to build a modern commerce solution that will provide a foundation of continued innovation for years to come.”
About Echidna
Echidna is a leading digital commerce agency with capabilities including strategic consulting, experience design, creative production, platform implementation, systems integration, marketing support, and managed services. Our goal is to deliver top-notch quality solutions and service excellence on a predictable schedule and at an affordable rate. We dedicate ourselves to helping clients discover and seize the opportunities to innovate and dominate in digital spaces. We work together to Win Together!
