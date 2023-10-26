SCDC Welcomes Legal Luminary Jacqueline Post Ladha to Advisory Board, Bolstering Real Estate And Social Impact Expertise
I am honored to be part of SCDC during this transformative start-up phase. With Mr. Abdur-Raheem and the esteemed Advisory Board, I am confident SCDC will thrive and profoundly impact communities.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is proud to announce the addition of Jacqueline Post Ladha to its distinguished Advisory Board of Directors. This strategic addition enhances SCDC's extensive expertise in real estate, government, and private equity, further fortifying the organization's commitment to making a meaningful impact on communities through innovative and sustainable solutions.
Jacqueline Post Ladha, a seasoned Founder and Attorney with over 15 years of combined business and in-house legal experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic thinking to the Advisory Board. A remarkable track record of successful outcomes in various areas underscores her specialization in real estate, government, and private equity. Her expertise includes real estate acquisitions and development, government regulatory matters, corporate law, and social impact initiatives.
Ms. Post Ladha's impressive career includes positions such as Partner at Scale LLP, Founder and Chief Legal Officer at Rumah Capital, and Venture Partner at CANCER FUND. She is the Founder and Co-Managing Director at Post Real Estate Group. She has also served as an Advisory Board Member for organizations such as MilSpec Capital, M3 Life Sciences, and Poof Diapers.
Furthermore, Jacqueline Post Ladha has contributed to public service as the Director of Real Estate at the US Department of Veterans Affairs and has demonstrated her entrepreneurial spirit as the Co-Founder and CEO of Cliir. Her extensive background also features earlier roles as a Real Estate Consultant and Real Estate and Corporate attorney.
Ms. Post Ladha's educational accomplishments include a BA in International Relations from Florida State University and a JD with an International Law Concentration and pro bono honor recognition from Nova Southeastern University. She studied overseas through Tulane Law with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Jacqueline is also the Founder and Chief Legal Officer of two start-up companies, Rumah Capital and Post Real Estate Group, highlighting her dedication to advancing real estate investment and management.
In response to this remarkable addition to the Advisory Board, Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder and Chairman of SCDC, stated, "Jacqueline Post Ladha's exceptional legal expertise and passion for social impact make her a valuable asset to our organization. We are confident that her strategic insights will contribute significantly to our mission of creating positive, lasting change in the communities we serve."
Jacqueline Post Ladha exemplifies SCDC's unwavering dedication to driving change, empowering individuals, and reshaping communities through education, economic empowerment, and community engagement.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization that catalyzes positive, enduring change within communities. At the core of its mission lies a commitment to creating a profound and far-reaching impact that extends well beyond the interests of investors and tenants. SCDC redefines the concept of value by focusing on holistic societal betterment, recognizing that profit is just one facet of its broader responsibility.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
