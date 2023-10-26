InventionHome® Announces New Invention— Boho Fairies—As Sensory Toys Continue to Have Positive Impact
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trude M. of Connecticut has designed a crocheted toy creature to assist children with autism and other sensory overload conditions. The washable toy enables children to explore, squeeze, throw, and pull it to soothe, calm, and refocus, preventing anxiety and sensory overload.
Continued research and studies show that sensory toys help children explore their senses in a safe, controlled setting. For neurodiverse children, sensory toys and items promote the analysis of sensory inputs, resulting in lessened anxiety and overstimulation.
Trude is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Boho Fairies. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Boho Fairies can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
