CloudDefense.AI is going to attend KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023
CloudDefense.AI, a leading innovator in the cloud-native security space, is excited to announce its participation in KubeCon+CloudNativeCon North America 2023
We are beyond excited to be part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023, eager to connect with our community, showcase our latest solutions, and gain valuable knowledge from this event.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, organized by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), is the must-attend conference for cloud-native aficionados, industry leaders, and businesses from around the world. The event is a magnet for pioneers and innovators in open-source and cloud-native communities. Over four action-packed days, attendees will gain exposure to the latest trends, breakthroughs, and knowledge driving the future of cloud-native computing.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
Event Details:
Dates: November 6-9, 2023
Location: McCormick Place West, Chicago, Illinois
The event offers a unique opportunity to engage with CNCF Graduated and Incubating Projects, offering firsthand insights into the cloud-native ecosystem. Attendees can also expect extensive networking opportunities with industry professionals, along with the chance to explore cutting-edge tools and technologies that shape the cloud-native landscape.
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is essential for attendees, offering in-depth knowledge of cloud-native computing, networking with industry leaders, insights into upcoming tech advancements, and a platform for groundbreaking innovations.
Those planning to attend, keep an eye out for further announcements and for more information about CloudDefense.AI and their presence at OWASP 2023 Global AppSec, please visit at www.clouddefense.ai/events or contact at gtm@clouddefense.ai.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being the only cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures both cloud and applications. Their suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security. They are eager to meet you, share their expertise, and discuss the future of cloud & application security.
