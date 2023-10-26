MetalCarports.com Launch New Range of High-Quality Metal Garages and Metal Carports

Cana, Virginia – MetalCarports.com, a specialized metal structure retailer producing high-quality steel buildings, including metal garages, metal carports, metal buildings, and metal RV covers, is excited to announce a new range of custom metal garages and metal carports.

The new selection of galvanized steel metal buildings by MetalCarports.com comes with a 90-day workmanship warranty, as well as delivery, installation, and a 20-year warranty. With over 80 years in the industry, MetalCarports.com wanted to create a range of premium metal structures at competitive prices to make luxury garages more accessible to a broader audience.

MetalCarports.com’s flexible and adaptable variety of Metal Carports, a roofed-over parking space with open sides, are made from quality, galvanized, American-made steel that protects the structure from adverse weather and erosion.

The company offers Regular Roof Carports, Vertical Roof Carports (that, with their reinforced style, provides the highest wind resistance and snow load capacity), as well as its new A-Frame (or Boxed Eve) Metal Carports that have a more durable and attractive roof style than basic regular roofs, making the structure a long-lasting and affordable option.

“When you buy from us, you can choose the size of your metal-roof carport and its style, customizing the carport to your liking, including features like gables and partially or fully enclosed sides,” said a spokesperson from MetalCarports.com. “If you don’t see what you need, we can create a custom metal carport for you based on your needs.”

Whether customers need a small garage for personal use or a large commercial building for their business, MetalCarports.com has an array of customizable steel structures that, when compared to traditional brick and mortar garages, are faster to build, better looking, longer lasting, and significantly more cost-effective option.

The company’s new A-Frame Metal Garage is for homeowners who are concerned about how the rounded edges of a regular roof metal garage may stand out. The A-Frame Metal Garage can match the look of a customer’s home while still offering the benefits of metal construction.

MetalCarports.com’s other metal garage options include:

Vertical Roof Garage: The all-steel construction of a Vertical Roof Garage guarantees enduring durability, while the convenient frame and panel design dramatically speeds up assembly and installation compared to traditional wood frame construction.

Regular Roof Garage: The Regular Roof garage is a reliable, budget-friendly option that just needs a stable and level foundation for construction.

The spokesperson for MetalCarports.com further stated, “You’ve come to the right place if you’re in the market for a sturdy, cost-effective, and custom metal garage or other metal building. At MetalCarports.com, our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing you with the best quality metal garages that meet the unique needs of your property.”

MetalCarports.com’s wide range of metal garages and buildings come in a selection of different styles, sizes, colors, and materials. When compared to traditional wood-based structures, the company’s steel alternatives offer a myriad of advantages, such as:

Unparalleled Durability: Unlike wood, steel does not warp, rot, or decay over time, ensuring that structures remain robust and maintain their structural integrity for years on end.

Pest Resistance: Steel is impervious to common pests such as termites, which can severely compromise the strength and longevity of wooden structures. This resistance to pests translates to reduced maintenance costs and the avoidance of potential structural damages.

Fire Resistance: In the unfortunate event of a fire, a steel-constructed garage is less likely to catch fire and spread flames, providing an added layer of safety for both the contents of the garage and the surrounding property.

From traditional metal garages to modern steel buildings, MetalCarports.com has the expertise to guide customers to the perfect solution for their needs. At every step of the process, the company will be there to answer any questions, address concerns, and make sure that customers feel confident in their decision.

