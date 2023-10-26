The USHBC Celebrates Legislative Co-Chair, Cristina Antelo, on recognition as a 2023 Latina Entrepreneur of the Year
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Cristina Antelo, our Legislative Co-Chair, on her recognition from LATINO Magazine as a 2023 Latina Entrepreneur of the Year. This award celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of Latina business owners across America and is a testament to Cristina's outstanding business acumen, as well as her commitment to creating positive change in our community.
Cristina is the founder and CEO of Ferox Strategies, headquartered in Washington, DC. She began her lobbying career in 2004, immediately representing Fortune 500 clients at top-ranked, bipartisan government and public affairs firms in Washington, D.C. Her past clients include major chain retailers, spirits companies, national theme, and amusement parks, pharmaceutical firms, and nutrition and wellness companies. Ferox Strategies counts among its clients a variety of entities including Walmart, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Waste Management, Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Company to name a few.
“Cristina's contributions to our board further exemplify her dedication to advancing the interests of Hispanic businesses throughout this nation. The USHBC is the leading advocate for our 4.5 million Hispanic owned businesses that collectively contribute over $800 billion to our American economy. The council is truly empowered by the insights and leadership Cristina provides, which play a pivotal role in propelling our organization” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
“Cristina’s entrepreneurial spirit has led her to create the fastest growing Latina lobbying firm in DC. That same drive, determination and innovation pushes our organization to find solutions for our community’s most pressing issues. I am honored to be the Chairman of a board that has her as Legislative Co-Chair” said Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
Cristina is the founder and CEO of Ferox Strategies, headquartered in Washington, DC. She began her lobbying career in 2004, immediately representing Fortune 500 clients at top-ranked, bipartisan government and public affairs firms in Washington, D.C. Her past clients include major chain retailers, spirits companies, national theme, and amusement parks, pharmaceutical firms, and nutrition and wellness companies. Ferox Strategies counts among its clients a variety of entities including Walmart, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Waste Management, Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Company to name a few.
“Cristina's contributions to our board further exemplify her dedication to advancing the interests of Hispanic businesses throughout this nation. The USHBC is the leading advocate for our 4.5 million Hispanic owned businesses that collectively contribute over $800 billion to our American economy. The council is truly empowered by the insights and leadership Cristina provides, which play a pivotal role in propelling our organization” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
“Cristina’s entrepreneurial spirit has led her to create the fastest growing Latina lobbying firm in DC. That same drive, determination and innovation pushes our organization to find solutions for our community’s most pressing issues. I am honored to be the Chairman of a board that has her as Legislative Co-Chair” said Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn