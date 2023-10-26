Audigent Continues Global Expansion with New Hamburg Office in Collaboration with Chatwin
One of the U.S.’s fastest-growing ad tech companies hires Oliver Hülse to oversee DACH regionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced its expansion into the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) with the opening of its offices in Hamburg, Germany. As part of the expansion, ad tech expert Oliver Hülse has joined the company as acting General Manager, DACH region. He will oversee sales, business development and partnerships across the region.
Hülse joins Audigent from the verification service provider Integral Ad Science, where he was responsible for the Central and Eastern European business for nearly seven years. In that time, he built IAS into the market leader in the region. An ad tech pioneer in Europe, prior to IAS, he held managing director positions at the demand-side platform Rocket Fuel, and the ad network Adconion Media Group.
“Audigent offers a unique solution for activating data in a privacy-compliant way,” said Hülse. “Their curation platform allows brands to use data from a number of trusted sources and apply it across premium inventory at the scale necessary to drive performance. There is a clear and growing need for this technology across the region, and I am excited to be joining Audigent at such a pivotal moment for our industry.”
As the industry’s largest creator and operator of curated PMPs and curated marketplaces, Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data and inventory, called Curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs for brands and media agencies.
“The DACH market has felt the impact of data regulation longer than we have here in the U.S., and advertisers are eager for new, innovative solutions,” said Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent. “Our curation platform is a perfect fit for the market, helping advertisers drive performance while also adhering to all privacy mandates. We’re excited for Oliver to join the team and lead our expansion within the market, and to continue working with Chatwin as Audigent continues to expand globally.”
Audigent’s DACH expansion is the second collaboration between the company and Enrico Quaroni’s Chatwin Tech, the international business development company he founded with Richard Frankel. Chatwin supports innovative technology companies with global growth and expansion, guiding them through development and helping build international leadership teams.
“We are very pleased to have Oliver Hülse join us and are firmly convinced that we have found an experienced growth expert with a great reputation in the market for our further expansion,” said Quaroni. “His long history and expertise in the industry will help Audigent successfully grow its business in Germany.”
Audigent’s new Hamburg office comes one month after the company expanded into Italy with its Milan office, led by Marco Guglielmin. Recognized by both Inc. and Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing programmatic companies in America, Audigent’s international presence now includes offices in Germany, Italy, and the UK.
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
