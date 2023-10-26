Saudi Arabia Hosts Global Health Exhibition 300 companies from 30 countries meet for "Healthy Discussion"
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global Health Exhibition 300 companies from 30 countries meet for "Healthy Discussion"RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the patronage of the Saudi HE Minister Fahad Aljalajel, Riyadh hosts the "Global Health Exhibition" on 29 – 31 October 2023 under the slogan "Invest in Health." The event will be held in the Roshn Front Exhibition and Convention Center, bringing together more than 300 exhibitors from 29 countries with 30000 visitors. With a roster of 30 panel discussions and an impressive lineup of 100 expert speakers, the Healthcare Leadership Conference will delve into crucial aspects of healthcare.
The congress will include 8 forums including Future of Clinical Labs, Quality Healthcare, Future of Radiology, and more. The exhibit showcasing cutting-edge technologies and medical innovations from different global and regional companies. The event is set to witness substantial investment launches and agreements across promising opportunities within the healthcare sector.
This year, the exhibition will hold the “Leaders in Healthcare Summit” to enable discussion between Thought Leaders and government officials about the Saudi Vision 2030, healthcare transformation, and access to treatment, technology, and leadership.
Global Health is the healthcare platform in Saudi Arabia and the main organizer of certified digital conferences of Continuing Medical Education (CME) was held three times before in (2018 – 2019), (2020 – 2021) and (2021 – 2022).
