Health City Cayman Islands Announces Collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health City Cayman Islands today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a global leader in cancer care and research. The partnership marks a major milestone in Health City’s continued work to provide outstanding oncology care services both domestically and internationally.
As part of the collaboration benefits, Health City will have access to oncology education and training programs for its physicians, including lectures on advanced clinical and research topics in medical oncology, peer-to-peer review of complex oncology cases, and clinical observerships at Dana-Farber’s campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Additionally, a streamlined and coordinated process will be established for referral of complex cancer patients to Dana-Farber.
Commenting on the alliance, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Clinical Director at Health City, stated: “Since inception, we have developed a strong reputation for being a world-class health care facility. Our decision to pursue this collaboration underpins our commitment to operational excellence, as well as the advancement of research and treatment for cancer patients. This will not only improve the lives of patients, but also the way our physicians approach treatment.”
Health City Cayman Islands is a leading center of excellence and one of the top health care facilities in the region. It is the largest private hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. Its success has been built on providing treatment for complex medical conditions, integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of skilled physicians, and leveraging strong industry collaboration. This unique opportunity to engage with Dana-Farber, a Harvard Medical School-affiliate, will facilitate knowledge-sharing, and provide access to resources that will help advance the future of cancer care in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean.
Health City’s Chief Business Officer, Shomari Scott, noted the importance of the milestone for the hospital, which was voted Best Medical Facility in the 2023 Best of Cayman Islands Awards. “This is a very exciting time in our journey, and we are highly anticipating our collaboration with Dana-Farber, one of the most innovative and highly reputed medical institutions for cancer care. Our mission is to transform cancer care and we have achieved remarkable results so far, especially since the opening of our Gene Thompson Radiotherapy Center earlier this year. Through this collaboration, Health City will continue to improve patient experiences and deliver positive outcomes. We’ve truly stepped into an era of hope as it concerns transforming the standards of cancer care.”
Dana-Farber is recognized internationally for its ground-breaking research and clinical best practices in cancer treatment. Leveraging its world-renowned experts in adult and pediatric oncology, Dana-Farber collaborates with many global health care systems.
“We are honored to work with Health City, a trusted health care provider for many in the Cayman Islands and beyond. This is Dana-Farber’s first collaboration in the Caribbean, and we are excited to share our expertise with physicians to enhance cancer care in the region,” said Dr. Craig Bunnell, Chief Medical Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The collaboration with Health City helps further our mission to provide expert and compassionate care to children and adults with cancer, while advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of cancer and related diseases around the world.”
