Green Finance Revolution: Finsocial's Carbon Neutral Certification and its Commitment to Social and Environmental Impact
Finsocial received the 2022 Carbon Neutral certification, which reaffirms its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
I am proud to announce that this Carbon-Neutral seal, is a recognition that reaffirms us as a company committed to social and environmental responsibility.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After having completed the process of measuring and verifying Greenhouse Gas emissions, the company obtained the reaffirmation of its seal by Bureau Veritas, a leading entity in testing, inspection and certification services based in 140 countries.
— Santiago Botero, CEO and founder of Finsocial.
Finsocial, which by obtaining the 2021 seal became the first Fintech in Latin America certified with the Carbon Neutral seal, remains firm in its purpose to continue promoting environmental sustainability, while contributing to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations for the 2030 agenda.
“I am proud to announce that the certifying body verified and ratified our Carbon Neutral seal, a recognition that fills us with joy because it reaffirms us as a company committed to social and environmental responsibility,” said Santiago Botero, CEO and founder of Finsocial.
The technological financial company has 30 branches nationwide, more than 52,000 clients and nearly 1,000 collaborators and has among its main objectives to contribute to the financial inclusion of the country, seeking to be socially and environmentally responsible.
Currently, the firm is the Best Company to Work for in Latin America, according to the latest Best Workplaces list by Great Place to Work in the Large Companies category, reaching first place among more than 2,000 companies surveyed, which reflects the experience employment of more than three million people in Latin America.
