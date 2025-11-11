Nelly Rojas Jewelry Announces U.S. Debut at Soho Miami Pool House During Art Basel Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelly Rojas Jewelry, the fine jewelry brand known for its sculptural design and architectural precision, will make its official U.S. debut this December with an intimate, design-focused event at Soho Miami Pool House in Wynwood. The experience will take place on December 3, 2025, during Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami, celebrating the brand’s expansion into the U.S. market and its modern vision of luxury — one designed to be lived in.The debut marks a defining moment for the brand: a chance to introduce American audiences to Nelly Rojas’ unique perspective where art, design, and emotion intersect. Each Nelly Rojas piece is crafted as art you can wear — sculptural, bold, and created to move with the body. This event embodies that philosophy, bringing together the worlds of jewelry, architecture, and contemporary culture in one experience.A Design-Centered ExperienceHosted at Soho Miami Pool House, the brunch will welcome editors, tastemakers, and cultural leaders for a morning shaped by form, texture, and light — the same elements that define Rojas’ work. From the curated setting to the creative details, the experience reflects her belief that true luxury is intentional, expressive, and lived every day.Creative CollaborationsTo further amplify the debut, Nelly Rojas Jewelry is partnering with three creators whose distinct perspectives reflect the brand’s architectural and modern ethos:Rodner Figueroa — Fashion and television personality known for his refined editorial lens.Lisa DiCicco Cahue — Model and content creator celebrated for her minimalist, modern aesthetic.Each collaborator will reinterpret Nelly Rojas’ designs through their own creative lens, expanding the brand’s story across fashion, culture, and design.About Nelly Rojas JewelryFounded by designer Nelly Rojas, the brand creates bold, sculptural fine jewelry that merges geometry, movement, and material into wearable works of art. Defined by architectural precision and human connection, Nelly Rojas Jewelry reimagines luxury for modern life — pieces made not just to be worn, but to be experienced. Bold artistry. Modern form. Luxury that lives with you.For more information about her exclusive jewelry designs, you can go to her website at: https://nellyrojasjewelry.com/ or visit her Instagram @nellyrojasjewelry

