INTERNATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON DONALD CORENMAN, M.D., D.C., OPENS ADVANCED NEUROSURGERY OF HAWAII ON MAUI
Donald Corenman, MD, DC is opening the Maui office of Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii on October 26, 2023.
Dr. Corenman will be seeing patients in Kahului from October 26th.
We are very honored and excited to have Dr. Corenman join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii, and thrilled to have him open our office in Kahului to serve the people of Maui County.”KAHULUI, HI, U.S., October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii (“ANH”) is pleased to announce that internationally-recognized Orthopedic Surgeon and Doctor of Chiropractic Donald Corenman, M.D., D.C., has joined the founder of ANH, neurosurgeon Thomas Noh, M.D., and minimally-invasive orthopedic spine surgeon Jeffrey Roh, M.D., as a new partner at the practiceʻs Kahului, Maui office. The ANH Kahului clinic opens today, Thursday, October 26th, at 200 Kalepa Place, Suite 203.
Dr. Noh had a strategic plan to grow Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii, which opened in January 2023, by attracting top specialized surgeons to Hawaii to serve the local community as well as visitors, and Dr. Corenman brings his impressive resume and years of experience and orthopedic expertise to ANH.
The three award-winning surgeons are also committed to supporting the communities they serve and are currently planning events to donate funds, services and items to Hawaii-based non profit organizations and underserved communities.
“We are very honored and excited to have Dr. Corenman join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii, and thrilled to have him open our office in Kahului to serve the people of Maui County,” said Dr. Noh. “He brings a wealth of experience in chiropractic and orthopedic surgery, including 25 years at The Steadman Clinic, the world-renowned sports medicine clinic for recovery of sports and spinal injuries, so we are, indeed, fortunate to have Dr. Corenman on board.”
"I am happy to join Advanced Neurosurgery of Hawaii here on Maui,” said Dr. Corenman. “I truly love Maui and to live and work here - and contribute to the local community through our charitable efforts – is an honor.”
ADVANCED NEUROSURGERY OF HAWAII OFFICES
HONOLULU
Waterfront Plaza
500 Ala Moana Blvd, Tower #1-302
Honolulu, HI 96813
Tel. 808-909-9115
anhawaii.com
MAUI
Donald Corenman, M.D.
200 Kalepa Place, Suite 203
Kahului, HI 96732
Tel. 808-909-9115
anhawaii.com
ABOUT DONALD CORENMAN, M.D.
Dr. Corenman started his career as a Doctor of Chiropractic in 1978 after attending California State University at Northridge then receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and graduating from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He then completed a residency in Chiropractic Orthopaedics from the same school and was in private practice for five years. He received his Diplomate from the American Board of Chiropractic Orthopaedists during this time.
Dr. Corenman then finished medical school and earned his degree as a medical doctor at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He completed the five-year residency program in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Detroit Medical Center. He continued his education completing a fellowship in spinal disorders and deformity at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Corenman continued on at the University as an Assistant Professor in Orthopaedic Surgery teaching fellows and residents for 3 years. He was the co-chief of spinal trauma at Denver General, the only level one trauma center which is now Denver Health Medical Center.
Dr. Corenman then practiced in Vail, Colorado at The Steadman Clinic, the world-renowned sports medicine clinic for recovery of sports and spinal injuries, for 25 years. He has performed at least 16,000 surgical procedures.
Dr. Corenman is affiliated with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard association and is a physician for the U.S. Ski Team. He has retired as a physician from the US Olympic team. He is a member of the North American Spine Society, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery and the American Academy of Chiropractic Orthopaedists.
He is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American Board of Spine Surgery and the American Board of Chiropractic Orthopedics. He is an associate editor for the American journal of Chiropractic Orthopedics and is a reviewer for the journal “Spine”. He is on the board of the Southern California University Alumni Association. He has conducted research in the spine for both surgery and rehabilitation and has published multiple articles. Dr. Corenman has designed and published all of the content for one of the largest websites related to the spine, “NeckandBack.com”. Dr. Corenman has published two books related to the spine, cover to cover. One is designed for the patient, “Everything You Wanted to Know About the Spine” and the other “The Clinicians Guidebook to the Lumbar Spine”, designed for clinicians. He has published many papers and lectured to his peers from Hong Kong to Paris to Japan. He is now seeing patients in Maui, Hawaii.
Find out more about Dr. Corenman at neckandback.com.
