Karger and Jisc Sign Transitional Agreement with Industry-First ‘Read, Publish, and Outreach’ Offer to Authors

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karger Publishers and Jisc have reached a three-year agreement by once again expanding Open Access (OA) research publishing and, for the first time, providing authors and institutions with the opportunity to bring their knowledge to a broader, non-scientific public.In effect from 2024 to 2026, the Transitional Agreement enables authors from participating Jisc member institutions to publish their articles OA at no cost to them, as well as providing unlimited access to Karger journals. In an industry-first, Karger has now added an option for authors to complement their publications and make their research even more widely visible via engaging written, audio, and visual formats that can be easily understood by non-specialists, too.“This partnership with Jisc demonstrates our continued commitment to connecting people and science also beyond Open Access,” states Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers. “It’s increasingly important to our stakeholders to make their research findings understandable to a broader audience. We are happy to help them increase the visibility of their work.”The innovative agreement includes optional services for science communications and dissemination, made possible through Karger’s academic outreach team. As a part of Karger’s ongoing mission to make research accessible and understandable to everyone, simplified plain language and compelling formats ensure that non-scientists - including government officials and policy makers, industry partners and the general public - gain an accurate understanding of the findings. Increasing public understanding of science is critical to increasing trust in science.Anna Vernon, Head of Research, Jisc Licensing said: “We want to build on our collective progress and further break down barriers to access and participation in research. Showcasing research in a variety of formats allows more people to understand and to engage in research findings and studies.”Through this new Transitional Agreement – also referred to as Transformative Agreement – authors are able to opt for sharable formats such as short animations (in 2D and 3D visual formats), podcasts and magazine style articles with consistent institutional branding. Karger Publishers will also disseminate these formats to global audiences via social media promotions and provide an impact report that details the breadth of its global distribution.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.comAbout JiscJisc is a UK digital, data and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research and innovation. The not-for-profit organization believes that education and research improve lives and that technology improves education and research. It provides managed and brokered products and services, enhanced with expertise and intelligence to provide sector leadership and enable digital transformation.For more information, please visit jisc.ac.uk.

