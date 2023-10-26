Quantum Computing Startup Alice & Bob Expands to North America with New Boston Office
Chief Product Officer Blaise Vignon leads expansion to bring the company’s ‘cat qubits’ to the North American market
We are bringing the cat qubit to North America, and our products will benefit greatly from the rich quantum ecosystem and deep-tech venture capital community here.”PARIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice & Bob, a leading hardware developer in the race to fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced the opening of a new office in Boston to lead the company’s North American business development and accelerate its technology advancements for the quantum-ready market.
— Blaise Vignon, Chief Product Officer of Alice & Bob
The Boston headquarters will be led by Blaise Vignon, Chief Product Officer of Alice & Bob, who will assume the role of President of Alice & Bob USA. Alice & Bob recognized the need to establish a strong executive presence encouraged by the solid market demand for quantum services from various U.S. industries. Blaise’s depth of technical and business expertise will be essential for the company to capitalize on Boston’s large talent pool from top universities and flourishing R&D ecosystem.
“Our ‘cat qubits’ have been receiving quite some attention from the American quantum community. So it is time for them to cross the pond,” Blaise said. “We are bringing the cat qubit to North America, and our products will benefit greatly from the rich quantum ecosystem and deep-tech venture capital community here.”
Alice & Bob is solely focused on the race to logical qubits that can create major impacts for businesses in the fault tolerant quantum computing era. Their logical cat qubit architecture could be available as soon as 2024.
Blaise enters this new role for Alice & Bob with decades of experience in business and product development. He has previously held leadership positions in product management at Microsoft and Criteo. At Microsoft France, he led the Business Development effort from Microsoft towards the local startup ecosystem. Blaise also served in an engineering capacity designing GPUs at NVIDIA.
“Blaise’s expertise in successful product launches at global B2B companies while working closely with the startup ecosystem makes him the perfect candidate to launch the cat qubit overseas,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob. “I have full confidence in his unique ability to foster successful partnerships with research groups, startups and large companies alike as we engage industrially relevant problems.”
Blaise will lead the office alongside a product team poised to execute Alice & Bob’s full commercial and technological vision in North America by expanding the capabilities of the cat qubit while building a business presence in key industries.
The Boston headquarters will be opened at the heart of Cambridge academic and commercial landscape at 1 Broadway Building, Cambridge, Mass. The area is renowned for its academic prowess, booming health tech scene, and rich history in finance and biotechnology, leading to its establishment as a burgeoning quantum hub.
About Alice & Bob
Alice & Bob is a French start-up whose sole goal is to realize the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised 30M€ in VC capital, hired over 70 employees, and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technological giants like Google or Amazon. A laureate of the French Tech DeepNum 20 and French Tech 2030 programs, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology reducing hardware requirements by up to 60 times compared to competing approaches. Demonstrating the power of its cat qubit architecture, Alice & Bob recently demonstrated that the number of qubits required for Shor’s algorithm can be reduced from 22 million to 300 thousand through a combination of algorithm optimization and adaptation by leveraging its approach.
