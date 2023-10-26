Website Depot to Offer Website Owners with Support in Converting to Google Analytics 4 (GA4)
Omnichannel Digital Marketing Agency Assists Clients in Making Difficult Transition Easier
The transition to GA4 can be tough for most people, so we help many of our clients do this.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Depot, an omnichannel digital marketing agency that offers Google Ads management among other services, announced that they will be offering assistance to website owners who require assistance in the transition from Google’s now-defunct Universal Analytics to the new Google Analytics 4, also known as GA4.
— Danny Star, CEO and Founder of Website Depot.
Since before the July 2023 deadline passed, the web agency has been working on upgrading its existing clients to Google Analytics 4. Website Depot’s upgraded support services will assist website and small business owners to collect more customer actions and feedback from different online channels.
Replacing Universal Analytics, Google Analytics 4 is, according to Google, their “an analytics service that enables (businesses) to measure traffic and engagement across websites and apps.”
Through Google Analytics 4, businesses that utilize properly will be able to collect a greater depth of website and app data than previously possible. This is designed to make it possible to understand the customer journey better. Additionally, GA4 offers better predictive capabilities and can help drive actions on a company’s website or even app through direct integrations to media platforms.
Unfortunately, the recent changeover to the new platform has been met with technical issues and confusion with people who are not technically proficient with websites or the new platform.
For their clients, Website Depot has facilitated audience list migration, validated conversions, remarketing lists, special audiences, and imported conversions into Google Ads for bidding among many other services.
Website Depot’s digital marketing professionals have configured the settings in Google Analytics 4 to better track what matters to each specific client. Additionally, Website Depot’s team has firmly put in place tailored rules for each client that set events apart from conversions, all for more accurate data.
Through these actions and others, Website Depot has already chartered clients’ growth.
Website Depot provides monthly website maintenance services that can cover support and assistance with GA4 setup and maintenance. In addition, Website Depot also provides other options such as digital marketing, social media marketing, and SEO services that include assistance with the setup of new robust analytics accounts.
For more information about the new Google Analytics, migrating from UA to GA4, or to get help from a digital marketing agency, contact Website Depot directly at contact@websitedepot.com. To make a press inquiry, call (213) 332-9255.
